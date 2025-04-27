Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Elliott Dahle, Frog Legs

Action Horror Game Frog Legs Arriving In Mid-May

What happens when the world of Frogger collides with a boomer shooter? You get Frog Legs, coming to PC via Steam next month

Article Summary Frog Legs is an action horror game from solo developer Elliott Dahle, launching on Steam in May.

Play as Carl the house frog, confronting a haunting past with retro boomer shooter and arcade gameplay.

Experience a concise, story-driven adventure packed with spooks, puzzles, and cryptic clues to uncover.

Team up with longtime amphibian friends and wield powerful weapons to battle new froggy nightmares.

Solo indie game developer Elliott Dahle has revealed his latest game, Frog Legs, which will be released next month. This game is basically what would happen if the consequences of your actions from the game Frogger came back to bite you in the form of a boomer shooter. You'll confront a past that has come back to haunt you as you shoot enemies, solve puzzles, and attempt to right the wrongs that are now in your face. Enjoy the trailer and rundown about the game here as it arrives on PC via Steam on May 19, 2025.

Frog Legs

You're just Carl, a suburban house frog living an ordinary amphibian life, trying to forget that fateful day with the traffic-hopping incident that you and your friends vowed to never speak of again. The problem is, that past has legs and is now catching up to you! Across a concise adventure that can be completed in a single sitting, follow Carl and his friends as they take an unexpected leap down memory lane. Hop between classic, 2D arcade-style gameplay and 3D first-person, solve puzzles, and gather cryptic clues to figure out why the past is returning now. All of this, while experiencing spooks and scares that will have each of their froggy hearts beating out of their uncomfortably moist skin. Frog Legs features some retro-inspired boomer shooter gameplay too. Forget pesticides and habitat destruction, sometimes the solution to your frog problems is to wield a BFG – a Big Froggin' Gun.

An Un-Frog-ettable Experience: Carefully crafted by an experienced horror fiction writer, Frog Legs' story can be completed in an hour.

Carefully crafted by an experienced horror fiction writer, Frog Legs' story can be completed in an hour. Putting the Jump Into Jumpscare: Prepare for amphibian scares and classic style spooks.

Prepare for amphibian scares and classic style spooks. Down the Ribbit Hole: Alongside amphibious pals you've been friends with since you were tadpoles, solve puzzles and investigate why the past has come back as an unfriendly reminder.

