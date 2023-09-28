Posted in: AEW, Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games, Yuke's | Tagged: AEW Fight Forever, Danhausen, Hook

AEW Fight Forever Adds New Hookhausen DLC Today

Get ready for things to get very handsome and very evil in AEW Fight Forever, as a new DLC pack brings Hook and Danhausen to the game.

AEW Fight Forever is getting very handsome and very evil today as THQ Nordic and Yuke's have added the new Hookhausen DLC to the mix. The DLC plans for the game have, with all due respect to everyone involved, been all over the place. The first one featured the tag team FTR, but for some reason, they're just individual members; you have to go in and manually turn them into a tag team. Most recently, we got a combination of Keith Lee and The Bunny, two people who don't interact with each other. In fact, the most direct additions of Swerve Strickland and Penelope Ford aren't even in the game yet. The Bunny didn't even get The Butcher & The Blade to manage. So we're a bit confused as to how the company is going about choosing who will be added to the virtual roster and who has to wait for them to get around to being added.

The most recent addition is the one that kind of makes the most sense, as two popular wrestlers are finally available for you to fight with. Being called the HOOKHAUSEN: Very Handsome, Very Evil DLC pack, you're getting the most evil wrestler of them all, Danhausen, along with the cold-hearted handsome devil, Hook. Both of whom feel like they should have been here at the start, considering Hook was the FTW Champion at the time of the game's release, while Danhausen has basically been one of the company's top merchandise sellers despite being injured at the moment. So, while we aren't able to watch him curse people on TV, we can at least have him winning matches at home and turn him into our own AEW Champion. The pack is available right now for $8 by itself or as part of the AEW Fight Forever Season Pass for the game.

