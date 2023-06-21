Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games, Yuke's | Tagged: aew, AEW Fight Forever, all elite wrestling, THQ Nordic, Yuke's Co.

AEW: Fight Forever Unveils Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch

Get a better look at the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch mode, coming to AEW: Fight Forever when it releases next week.

THQ Nordic and Yuke's have released a brand new trailer today for AEW: Fight Forever, as they show off the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch mode. Looking a lot better and far more explody than the IRL version of this match, the game has made it so you can electrify and blow up your opponent in the ring, as you attempt to win before the entire thing implodes. Enjoy the brand new trailer that we have for you below as the game is currently still set to be released on June 29th for PC and consoles.

"Developed by acclaimed wrestling game developer Yuke's, AEW: Fight Forever is the first video game officially licensed by All Elite Wrestling. The best of the best from the AEW talent roster means players can look forward to playing as some of the most legendary wrestlers to enter the ring plus all-new, high-flying AEW talent! AEW: Fight Forever combines nostalgic, arcade-wrestler feel with innovative AEW finishers and tandem offense moves! Fight Forever features more than 10 different gameplay modes. Match-types include Singles, Tag-Team, 3-Way, 4-Way, Ladder, Casino Battle Royale, Falls Count Anywhere, Unsanctioned Lights Out, Exploding Barbed Wire Death, PLUS online modes!"

"AEW: Fight Forever is already being recognized for its retro approach to design, which includes hand-crafted animations and a nostalgic arcade feel. AEW: Fight Forever presents fans with their first chance to pull off wrestling moves only seen on the wildly popular AEW programming. Online co-op wrestling is going completely next level with Tag-Team matches that feature sequences of team maneuvers performed with simple commands. Game modes including Ladder Match, Exploding Barbed Wire and Casino Battle Royale, along with a stacked roster of popular AEW wrestlers, career mode, wrestler customization, signature AEW arenas, multiple match types and some good ol' fashioned unsanctioned fun await."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!