Akupara Games Will Publish The Upcoming Rain World DLC

Akupara Games revealed this week that they will be publishing the latest DLC content for Rain World with the upcoming Downpour. The news of the new DLC came out during the game's fifth-anniversary developer stream, in which Videocult confirmed that Akupara will take over all of the existing Rain World products as a publisher. Not to mention revealing all-new merchandise with Sanshee is on the way and they shared some backstory behind the development of Downpour, which is the first major content update for the game in a while. It's interesting that at this point, someone else will be taking over the direction of the game in a certain aspect, but it could be the prelude to more on the way.

The Rain World: Downpour DLC will include thousands of new maps across ten new regions, five new playable characters with unique storylines and endings and two new game modes. Downpour Features: Breaking New Ground to Explore – With ten expansive regions across thousands of new maps, environments, and weather to survive and discover.

Five Additional Characters – Each with unique abilities, skill sets, gameplay style, and stories.

Challenge Mode – Put your survivability to the test in multiple pre-constructed arena scenarios, adapting to each room as the difficulty increases.

Safari Mode – Observe an ecosystem unfold! Revisit areas once explored safely through the eyes of an observer – control and play as other creatures in the game to influence the scene.

"It's been five long years since the release of Rain World, and our fans have been beyond patient. We hope to give them something really special here, which will vastly expand the universe in new and exciting ways, tell incredible new stories, and give players more control of their experience. It's time to kick-off a new era of Rain World, from drips and drops to a Downpour," said James Therrien, Co-Founder of Videocult.