Alaloth: Champions Of The Four Kingdoms Receives Winter Update

Developer and publisher Gamera Interactive has released a new Winter Update this week for Alaloth: Champions of The Four Kingdoms. The game is still sitting in Early Access, so much of what's here could be considered part of the final game. But this update does add some interesting aspects, such as 30+ new locations, ten new quests, two new mobs, three new boss fights, and ten new quests. Plus, as we have from the developer notes below, the addition of both a Hardcore Mode and Permadeath Mode, which were requested by the community. You can read more about those here as check out the full patch notes on their Steam page.

Hardcore Mode & Permadeath

"Here we are with two of the most requested features since a long time. We have set-up a survey to hear from you about this and, surprisingly, the vast majority of the players asked for these new options as in-game options instead than just tabs in a menu. So we tried to figure out a way in between what's already available in other games and something new as we like to do. We think to have found a good way to integrate both options at the best (nothing set in stone being in Early Access but still). Both Hardcore Mode and Permadeath options will be available after a succesfull first run. Once you've done in Plamen for the first time, you can start a new character and you will be able to customize the experience. The initial flow has been changed so you are not going to end the tutorial and jump directly to the capital city."

"Since now on, you can take some time inside your stronghold before leaving for the capital city and with your second run, you'll have the chance to interact with a character in the training ground, allowing you to turn on Hardcore Mode. This means a few interesting things: all the mobs will increase their HP and PD by 75%, you and your party will start with -25% HP and PD and all the items equipped will be lost in case of death! The choice is not reversible, so it's something to be decided before leaving the stronghold for the first time. About Permadeath: a Martum Shrine is now available on the world map. Worth a visit if you want to bond yourself to the god of death: no resurrection if you die, game over!"