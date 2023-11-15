Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: alice cooper, iron maiden, Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast, Navigator Games

Alice Cooper Joins Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast

Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast will be bringing Alice Cooper himself to the mobile game, as he will be available for a few weeks.

Article Summary Alice Cooper teams up with Iron Maiden for a new Legacy Of The Beast event.

The in-game Road Rats Forever event is based on Cooper’s music and albums.

Players can earn the Alice Cooper character for free in the game.

The exciting collaboration follows partnerships with other major rock bands.

Navigator Games revealed the latest content to arrive in Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast, as Alice Cooper himself makes an appearance in the game. The brand new in-game collaboration will give you a new experience featuring Cooper with content based on his music. We got more details of the collab from the developers below, as it will be running in the game over the next several weeks.

"Following several successful collaborations in recent years (Legacy of the Beast have teamed up with Disturbed, Anthrax, Arch Enemy, Five Finger Death Punch, and Motorhead), Legacy of the Beast is very excited to immortalize Alice Cooper into the free-to-play game! This exciting collaboration has culminated in a dungeon event called Road Rats Forever. The Road Rats Forever dungeon event will take fans and players down a highway with Alice Cooper and Phantom Eddie, the iconic mascot of Iron Maiden, to take on a gang who've turned a derelict gas station into a chop shop! With a unique and exciting storyline based on the lyrics and albums of Alice Cooper, players and fans alike will be able to choose from 4 difficulties and earn Alice Cooper as a playable character! Inspired by Alice's 2023 album "Road," these brawls take place on a desolate highway. Phantom Eddie and Alice Cooper are heading to their next show and are going to bash a few heads along the way!"

"In Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast, metal and RPG gaming fans take on the role of the band's iconic mascot, Eddie, who travels across a spectacularly diverse array of worlds by traveling through time in captivating 3D environments. Eddie appears in many forms, each a part of Iron Maiden's rich history and each with a set of special powers and abilities. Players can earn the Alice Cooper character for free from our newest login calendar starting Wednesday, November 15th. Log in any seven days between November 15th and December 15th to earn awesome rewards, including Alice Cooper himself, on the 7th day!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!