Alien: Rogue Incursion Receives New Story Trailer

Check out the latest story trailer for Alien: Rogue Incursion, as the single-player action-horror VR title comes to PSVR2 and PCVR next month

VR developer and publisher Survios has released a new trailer for Alien: Rogue Incursion today, providing a better look at the story ahead of the game's launch. The two-minute trailer gives us a different perspective on the characters, as well as the situation you are in, as the game follows ex-Colonial Marine Zula Hendricks and her sentient AI companion, Davis 01, on a dangerous mission. It's your job to investigate a research facility on the planet Purdan that has become infested and do everything you can to clear it out. Enjoy the trailer above as the game arrives on December 19, 2024, for PSVR2 and PCVR, with Meta Quest happening in 2025.

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Alien: Rogue Incursion is an all-new single-player, action-horror VR game featuring an original story that fully immerses players within the terrors of the Alien universe. Designed by Alien fans for Alien fans, Survios brings their expertise to crafting this frightfully immersive Alien virtual reality game.

Immerse Yourself In The Alien Universe: Experience the horror and challenge of fighting Xenomorphs in a world inspired by the look and feel of the Alien film franchise. Audio, Visuals, Lighting, FX, Interaction, and Haptics work together to plunge players into the terrifying world of Alien.

Experience the horror and challenge of fighting Xenomorphs in a world inspired by the look and feel of the Alien film franchise. Audio, Visuals, Lighting, FX, Interaction, and Haptics work together to plunge players into the terrifying world of Alien. Danger Lurks Everywhere: Xenomorphs can intelligently use the environment to find the best angle of attack and appear from anywhere around you. Playing in VR will test your nerves and skill as you feel the pulse-pounding terror of facing off against Xenomorphs. In addition to weapons and gear, your resourcefulness, quick reflexes, and ability to stay cool under terrifying pressure are needed to survive.

Xenomorphs can intelligently use the environment to find the best angle of attack and appear from anywhere around you. Playing in VR will test your nerves and skill as you feel the pulse-pounding terror of facing off against Xenomorphs. In addition to weapons and gear, your resourcefulness, quick reflexes, and ability to stay cool under terrifying pressure are needed to survive. Mistakes Are Deadly: Combat is dynamic and can happen (or not) based on Player actions, and the moment you don't respect Xenomorphs is the minute you die in a gory mess. Spawning is reactive to the player's movements. Make a lot of noise, and you are calling the Xenomorphs to you. In combat with Xenomorphs, death is very much an inevitable reality.

Combat is dynamic and can happen (or not) based on Player actions, and the moment you don't respect Xenomorphs is the minute you die in a gory mess. Spawning is reactive to the player's movements. Make a lot of noise, and you are calling the Xenomorphs to you. In combat with Xenomorphs, death is very much an inevitable reality. Iconic Weapons & Gear: Locate hotspots with your Motion Tracker. Unleash a hailstorm of bullet fire with your Pulse Rifle, Shotgun, and more from your arsenal to battle the Perfect Organism.

