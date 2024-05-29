Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: All In Abyss: Judge The Fake, Alliance Arts, WSS Playground

All In Abyss: Judge The Fake Is Planning For 2024 Release

Alliance Arts have confirmed they will publish All In Abyss: Judge The Fake sometime this year, but an exact date hasn't been set.

Indie game developer WSS Playground and publisher Alliance Arts revealed that All In Abyss: Judge The Fake is being set for a 2024 release, but no date has been set. This is an interesting title as it is an RPG that has been designed around playing Texas Hold'em, as you play a poker prodigy who has come across a gambling district run by witches. Will you be able to use your skills and knowledge to take down the house, or will the house collapse on top of you as they will do everything they can to cheat and win over you? Enjoy the trailer as we wait to see when the game will arrive.

All In Abyss: Judge The Fake

For Asuha, the self-proclaimed gambling genius, Chinchirorin, Mahjong, and Pachinko have become too easy to enjoy…but what about Texas Hold'em? While seeking a new challenge, she stumbles upon a secret gambling district where wicked witches use their powers to tilt the odds in their favor. Can a poker prodigy topple a gambling town full of devious dealers? After suffering her first-ever defeat at the unscrupulous hand of Uru Kanmino and hitting rock bottom, she sets her sights on rising to the top of this new realm. Engage in one-on-one high-stakes Hold'em and confidently up the ante with a repertoire of special skills, abilities, and items to force rivals into bankruptcy.

Know when to hold 'em and when to fold 'em with Asuha's special vision powers to gain the upper hand. Assess the stakes, then stack the deck and call bluffs or go all-in when the stars align. Unveil the tactical trickery behind the witches' house advantage by exploring the gambling district between tournaments. Search for clues to learn the truth behind their tricks, then turn the tables and hit the ultimate jackpot by exposing their fraud and achieving victory.

