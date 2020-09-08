All Leagues Now Available In Pokémon GO Battle League Season Three

Pokémon GO Battle League Season Three is winding down as Niantic preps to roll out Season Four, but first… the game's PVP arena has entered its final phase of the season. All three major leagues are now available, along with Master League's Premier Cup. These concurrent leagues will run until Monday, September 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m Pacific, at which point GO Battle League will switch over to the Great League for the beginning of the fourth season.

Here's what Pokémon GO Battle League players can expect for the week:

Great League: This arena caps Pokémon's CP at 1500. Because of the way that Attack weighs heavier than Defense and HP, this league prioritizes Pokémon with lower Attack and higher Defense and HP. Pokémon that shine in Great are Azumarril, Altaria, Skarmory, Registeel, Galarian Stunfisk, Whiscash, Toxicroak, Alolan Marowak, Stunfisk, Obstagoon, Victreebel, and Bastiadon.

Ultra League: With a higher CP limit of 2500, more powerful Pokémon are allowed in, which opens things up quite a bit. One thing missing from this week, though, is that there was previously an Ultra Premier Cup this season that prevented players from defaulting to the popular Legendary Pokémon, Altered Forme Giratina. With no Premier Cup, Legendaries are allowed in Ultra League, which makes the most popular picks Giratina, Cresselia, Swampert, Armored Mewtwo, Gyarados, and Alolan Muk. Shadow Pokémon, which receive a twenty percent Attack buff, also dominate in this league.

Master League: With no CP limit, this is the "anything goes" area of GO Battle League. Top picks include Groudon, Origin Forme Giratina, Mewtwo, Melmeta, Mamowswine, Zekrom, Dialga, Shadow Snorlax, Togekiss, and Reshiram.

Premier Cup: This cup is Master League without the Legendaries, which makes Metagross reign supreme. Other picks include Swampert, Gyarados, Machamp, and Dragonite.

As trainers look forward to GO Battle League Season Four, it would be a good bet to prepare for the new type-specific events, including GO Battle Night's Flying Cup and the upcoming Halloween Cup that will introduce new limitations.