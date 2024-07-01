Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alruna & The Necro-Industrialists, Burning Planet Digital, Neckbolt

Alruna & The Necro-Industrialists Releases Updated Demo

The pixel-art Metroidvania game Alruna & The Necro-Industrialists has released an updated demo available for people to check out.

Article Summary New demo of Alruna & The Necro-Industrialists released on Steam.

Pixel-art Metroidvania game teases power-ups and gameplay.

Explore over 200 rooms with unique single-screen level design.

Play as Alruna, a dryad in a world dominated by Necro-Industrialists.

Indie game developer Neckbolt and publisher Burning Planet announced this morning that their latest game, Alruna & The Necro-Industrialists, has an updated demo. The team has been working on this charming Metroidvania pixel-art title to get it ready for release sometime in Q3 2024, but in the meantime, they wanted you to see what the game will be like ahead of time. So the latest demo, which you can play right now on Steam, gives you an updated look and feel of how the final version will be. We also got a new video today talking about Power-Ups in the game, which you can check out here.

Alruna & The Necro-Industrialists

Welcome to a compact, tightly packed Metroidvania, where the Square Aspect Ratio and Single Screen Level Design allows every one of the 200+ rooms to slot into the larger puzzle box of the world; where secrets, exploits, and sequence-breaking are built into the very foundation of the game; and where the overarching story doesn't care too much which path you happen to take through the game. Play the bosses out of order, why don't you? Spawn your own Climbing Vines and sneak past difficult puzzles. Find a fifth secret temple in the east. Skip picking up any weapon and get by using only special abilities. Is it possible? Who knows!

Alruna is a dryad in a dying world – a spirit of life in the land of the dead. The earth is sucked dry. There is only The Sprawl. Poor, bedraggled skele-men dot the Wasteland of the Necro-Industrialists and shuffle endlessly back and forth in a toiling mockery of life. But are they the real enemy? Or do the skeletons suffer just as much as the dryads under the domination of the Necro-Industrialists? And salvation? Is it possible? Dead men yearn for Heaven. But the dead can only dig…

