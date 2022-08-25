Alt Art VSTARs Are Coming To The Pokémon TCG Soon

The VSTAR card type debuted in the Pokémon TCG in early 2022 in Japan's Star Birth and international's Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Unlike the other current mechanics, Pokémon-V and VMAX, VSTARs did not show up as Alternate Arts. Instead, we just got standard VSTARs, Rainbow Rare VSTARs, and Gold Secret Rare VSTARs. However, all of that is changing. This past weekend has seen incredibly interesting leaks coming out of Japan and America that has given us hints at both the future of VSTARs and a very special upcoming set. Let's take a look at what we're getting.

Yeah, you might have to squint to see this image, but trust me — it's worth the strain on your eyes.

Front and center is a Charizard VSTAR Alternate Art (or "Special Art"). This is one of three new Charizard Alternate Arts that are said to be included in this fall's hottest Pokémon TCG product, the Charizard Sword & Shield Ultra-Premium Collection. When this VSTAR, an Alternate Art VMAX, and Alternate Art V from the box leaked, it was assumed that they could be fake due to VSTARs not previously getting Alts. However, shortly after this English-language Pokémon TCG product leaked, two blurry images from Japan leaked showing a Mewtwo VSTAR in the same style as the Charizard VSTAR as well as a barely-visible-but-certainly-there Leafeon VSTAR. Yep, more Eeveelution Alt Arts are on the way.

It is thought that the Mewtwo VSTAR and Leafeon VSTAR will be in Japan's high-class set, VSTAR Universe, coming out in December 2022. It is expected that VSTAR Universe will be the basis for the English-language special set coming in early 2023. Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.