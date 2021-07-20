Amazon Games Has Launched The New World Closed Beta

Amazon Games has finally released the closed beta for New World, as selected players can now try the game out for a limited time. Like a lot of betas periods, they're not getting the full game, but they're getting enough to experience what the world has to offer and how the game will end up playing out for a lot of the content. We have a rundown of what people can see int he beta period down below, but in case you want in-depth details, the dev team also wrote an in-depth blog here.

Throughout closed beta, fearless Twitch streamers will lead teams into the fray in the Battle for New World. This fierce competition will bring Twitch streamers Gronkh, JoshOG, Naguura, Sacriel, Smashley, and Zerator together to vie for control of Aeternum by completing objectives to earn points for their teams. Every member of the winning team will get 100 copies of New World to give away to their communities, plus a special Twitch drop to run on their channels when New World launches on August 31. Closed beta players will be ushered into the world of Aeternum, a vast, magical island that has drawn explorers from around the globe. New World features robust PvE and PvP content including: Expeditions: Five-player instanced dungeons that take players into the farthest corners and deepest depths of Aeternum, where they'll face deadly foes and uncover truths about the island.

War: Epic siege warfare on a massive scale, with up to 100 players on the battlefield at once. The outcome of each war determines which company controls contested territory or settlements—and the resources they contain.

Outpost Rush: Teams of 20 players from two competing factions fight for control of fortifications and resources in this max-level instanced game mode that combines PvE and PvP play.

Invasions: Twisted armies of Aeternum muster their forces to assault player-controlled territory, and groups of 50 max-level players rally together to fight off waves of monsters.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: New World: Closed Beta Trailer (https://youtu.be/FpWlBM3yTDA)