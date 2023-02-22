Amazon Games & NCSoft Partner On Throne & Liberty Publishing Deal Amazon Games and NCSoft have come together for a new publishing deal for Throne & Liberty, which will cover multiple regions.

Amazon Games and NCSOFT announced this morning they have agreed on a new publishing partnership for Throne & Liberty in multiple regions. The companies will be working together to bring the latest title to North America, South America, Europe, and Japan, as they will work to showcase the deep storytelling and epic combat of the game for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Neither company gave an official release date for when it would be out, but we do have more info about it below along with a couple quotes from both teams.

"Throne & Liberty is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game that combines story-driven adventure and action combat. In Throne & Liberty, players enter a vast world with constantly shifting geographical and environmental features that change the course of play. Massive-scale player vs. player and player vs. environment combat are fundamental to Throne & Liberty. Players can transform into animals to soar through the air or explore the depths of the sea, and even tip the odds of battle in their favor by triggering powerful environmental effects, like solar eclipses or rainstorms."

"NCSOFT has created some of the most popular and longest-running online games in the world, so it's no surprise that Throne & Liberty is among today's most anticipated MMOs," said Christoph Hartmann, VP of Amazon Games. "Publishing games that live and grow over time remains a critical piece of our strategy, and delivering games of the highest quality from the world's most talented developers is one of the cornerstones of our business. The last year has taught us a great deal about publishing and managing a successful live-service game on a global scale, and we're ready to bring Throne & Liberty players an incredible experience at launch."

"Amazon Games is one of the most reliable partners for publishing massive live-service games globally, with proven expertise in operations, localization, marketing, and community support," said Moonyoung Choi, the principal development management officer at NCSoft. "For our next-gen flagship title, we're confident they are the right publisher to bring Throne & Liberty's inimitable value and its dynamic, immersive MMO experience to players around the world."