Amnesia: The Bunker Confirms Official Release This May Amnesia: The Bunker will be released this May, bringing a fictional horror story to the depths of World War I.

Amnesia Games and Frictional Games both confirmed today that they will be releasing Amnesia: The Bunker this May. The game has already got people buzzing as they have taken the setting of World War I and turned it on its side with a dramatic horror twist, as you must find your way through a maze of bunkers trying to escape. The game will officially release on May 16th, 2023, for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

"Set during World War 1, players take on the role of Henri Clement, a French soldier who is left behind by his battalion and finds himself trapped inside an abandoned military bunker. But he's not alone. A deadly creature stalks the corridors, hunting for its next meal. As Henri, players must navigate the dark and twisted maze of the bunker, using all their skills and resources to outsmart and outrun the beast. But the creature is not the only obstacle Henri must face. The bunker is a labyrinth of twists and turns, filled with traps and other hazards that threaten to end the soldier's life at every turn. Throughout the game, players will experience the intense psychological horror of Henri's situation and will learn about the character as he faces his fears and turns them into belief and hope. The game is a story of survival and the will to live, even in the direst of circumstances."

Player choice, creating an emergent gameplay experience in a sandbox horror survival setting.

Unscripted environment, where objects, threats, and resources change with every playthrough.

Adaptive horrid threats, an ever-present gruesome creature that stalks the player.

Tactile immersion, all-new levels of interaction with the world through puzzle solving and tool handling.

Absorbing yet terrifying tale, experience hell on earth in a fictional appalling story.

Engrossing atmosphere and tension, enhanced lighting effects, and carefully designed sound effects for a real horror experience.