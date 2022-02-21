Among Us Reveals Box Art & More For Special Editions

InnerSloth and Maximum Games revealed more info last week about the upcoming special editions for Among Us coming this April. Working with Dual Wield Studion, we know three different versions will be on the way as we're getting the Crewmate Edition, the Imposter Edition, and the Ejected Edition. All three will be launching in the U.S. and Canada on April 19, 2022, while Europe, the U.K., and Australia versions will be released on May 31, 2022. We have info on both the Impostor Edition ($50) and Ejected Edition ($90) below, as you can pre-order both right now on the Maximum Games store.

Among Us: Impostor Edition – $49.99 USD Among Us base game and all DLC items: Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins, along with the Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet and Mini Crewmate bundles

Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content

3D Lenticular Case

Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman

1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert and PuffballsUnited

Folded Skeld Map Poster by Cannon Kissane

Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu

Crewmate vs Impostor Lanyard by Hannako Lambert

Purple Crewmate Plush by Hannako Lambert

Spinning Into Space Enamel Spinner Pin by Cynthia Her

Limited Edition Impostor Edition Box Among Us: Ejected Edition – $89.99 USD Among Us base game and all DLC items: Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins, along with the Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet and Mini Crewmate bundles

Limited Edition Among Us SteelBook by Hannako Lambert and PuffballsUnited

Crewmate Fleece Blanket by Hannako Lambert

Red Impostor Beanie by Hannako Lambert

Limited Edition Ejected Edition Box