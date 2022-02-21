Among Us Reveals Box Art & More For Special Editions
InnerSloth and Maximum Games revealed more info last week about the upcoming special editions for Among Us coming this April. Working with Dual Wield Studion, we know three different versions will be on the way as we're getting the Crewmate Edition, the Imposter Edition, and the Ejected Edition. All three will be launching in the U.S. and Canada on April 19, 2022, while Europe, the U.K., and Australia versions will be released on May 31, 2022. We have info on both the Impostor Edition ($50) and Ejected Edition ($90) below, as you can pre-order both right now on the Maximum Games store.
Among Us: Impostor Edition – $49.99 USD
- Among Us base game and all DLC items: Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins, along with the Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet and Mini Crewmate bundles
- Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content
- 3D Lenticular Case
- Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman
- 1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert and PuffballsUnited
- Folded Skeld Map Poster by Cannon Kissane
- Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu
- Crewmate vs Impostor Lanyard by Hannako Lambert
- Purple Crewmate Plush by Hannako Lambert
- Spinning Into Space Enamel Spinner Pin by Cynthia Her
- Limited Edition Impostor Edition Box
Among Us: Ejected Edition – $89.99 USD
- Among Us base game and all DLC items: Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins, along with the Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet and Mini Crewmate bundles
- Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content
- Limited Edition Among Us SteelBook by Hannako Lambert and PuffballsUnited
- Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman
- 1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert and PuffballsUnited
- Folded Skeld Map Poster by Cannon Kissane
- Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu
- Crewmate vs Impostor Lanyard by Hannako Lambert
- Purple Crewmate Plush by Hannako Lambert
- Spinning Into Space Enamel Spinner Pin by Cynthia Her
- Crewmate Fleece Blanket by Hannako Lambert
- Red Impostor Beanie by Hannako Lambert
- Limited Edition Ejected Edition Box