Another Eden Receives A Major Story Update & Character

WFS released a new update into Another Eden this week, adding more to the story as well as a new character. This time around the game has added Part III of the current story, known as "The Twist", along with the addition of Heena who will now join the massive roster. We have the full details on it below along with the complete patch notes for Version 2.6.100.

When Aldo and his friends reach the Chapel of the Goddess of Time, they come face-to-face with the shocking truth behind the Goddess of Time's return. Part III: The Twist concludes this main story scenario with new areas and music, a chance to obtain a 5-star class character in the Star Dream Encounter limited-time event, and Heena, a brand-new party member added to Another Eden's 100-plus playable character roster. In Part III: The Twist, protagonist Aldo and his friends arrive at the Chapel of the Goddess of Time after countless trials and tribulations. Within, the final piece of the puzzle awaits. Furthermore, new character Heena joins Another Eden's roster of over 100 playable party members.

◆ Main Story Added Part 2 Tales from the East "Return of the Goddess of Time" Part III: The Twist

Added new maps and areas

Added new background music ◆ Encounters Part 2 Tales from the East "Return of the Goddess of Time" Part III: The Twist… New character Heena is available

Fateful Encounter (Paid, 1 Time Only) is available

Star Dream Encounter is available (Paid, 1 Time Only)

In the Star Dream Encounter, after the 10 ally Encounter, you will receive a Star Dreams Piece that can encounter a 5-star class character

Note: The characters that are encounterable in Star Dream Encounter and the Star Dreams Piece are only those released as of version 2.5.400. Characters added in later versions will be unavailable

Note: Previously obtained Star Dreams Pieces cannot be used in the version 2.6.100 Star Dreams Piece Encounter

The expiration date of the Star Dreams Piece is 30 days from the time of initiating the Star Dream Encounter

Encounter Kikyo (Paid, 1 Time Only) is available

You will encounter Kikyo (5★: Lila Blitz) on the 10th character encounter

The "Ally Encounters" under Regular Encounters were updated. ◆ Campaign Information 1) Chronos Stone Sale Information A limited time 2000 Chronos Stone package

A limited time 4000 Chronos Stone package

Duration: January 20, 2021 3:00 (UTC) – January 28, 2021 14:59 (UTC)

Each Chronos Stone package can be purchased only once 2) Campaign where users can get a Rainbow Radiance Drop if they start one of the continuations to the main story Use the Rainbow Radiance Drop to select one element among fire, water, wind, or earth and then encounter a character from that element (5★ guaranteed)

Each user can receive a maximum of one Rainbow Radiance Drop by starting one of the specified continuations to the main story after updating to version 2.6.100 3) Chapters included in campaign: Chapter 26 of the main story

Chapter 45 of the main story

Chapter 56 of the main story

Chapter 67 of the main story 4) Campaign Duration: From updating to 2.6.100 to March 20, 2021, 14:59 (UTC) Note: Applies to only main stories started after updating to version 2.6.100.

Note: Each user can only receive one Rainbow Radiance Drop (even if the user meets multiple requirements, they will not receive multiple Rainbow Radiance Drops).

Note: The Rainbow Radiance Drop encounters consist of characters released in the Gallery of Dreams from version 2.4.400 or earlier. You will get one random 5★ class character with elemental skills corresponding to the element of the encounter you choose.