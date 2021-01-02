Another Shiny Kirla? Pokémon GO Players Waiting For Raticate Reports

Might there be another Shiny Top Hat Kirla moment happening in Pokémon GO with Shiny Party Hat Raticate and Wobbuffet? Let's dig into this New Year's Event situation and find out what's up.

A bit of backstory first. Generally, in order to ensure that Niantic has properly turned on the Shiny capabilities of a Pokémon, trainers will take to social media to verify an encounter. The most popular platform for this verification if the Silph Road Reddit. As the current New Year's Event kicked off in Pokémon GO, trainers quickly verified their encounters with Shiny New Year's Hat Pikachu, New Year's Hat Pichu, Party Hat Wurmple, and Shiny 2020 Glasses Slowpoke. However, enough time has elapsed between the start of the event and now that trainers are starting to doubt that Niantic has successfully turned on the Shiny capabilities of Party Hat Raticate and Party Hat Wobbuffet, which were previously available in their Shiny forms last year. Niantic has yet to reply.

This harkens back to the release of Top Hat Kirla, which was assumed to be Shiny due to the fact that every raid-only costumed Pokémon, including evolutions such as Nidorino and Raticate, had been available Shiny previously. Once verification didn't come and trainers began questioning Niantic, it was a genuine disappointment to see the company never reply.

As of this writing, there are a few trainers in a Silph Road Reddit thread claiming, in text, to have seen others verify these Shiny Pokémon. Verification has not yet been posted and authenticated by Silph, though. This may mean one of two things:

They were Shiny-locked mistakenly but then turned on without comment once Niantic noticed the issue. They are no longer boosted as they were last year and have the wild encounter rate of about one in 500, which would explain the delay considering they are raid only.

Bleeding Cool will report back once full verification is in. If you have personally encountered a Shiny Party Hat Raticate or Shiny Party Hat Wobbuffet, please comment below and I'll follow up with you. Remember, though. "Shiny Party Hat Raticate" means that the Raticate must be Shiny and must be also wearing a Party Hat. In the days following our request for Shiny Top Hat Kirla verification, my inbox was filled with screenshots showing non-Shiny Top Hat Kirlias and non-Top Hat Shiny Kirlias. Let's try to get these things verified!