Antstream Arcade Partners With Microsoft For A Burgertime Tourney

How would you like to face off against some of the best Burgertime players in the world for a tournament? One is happening in September. Antstream Arcade has partnered with Microsoft to bring the first online Burgertime tournament to their service, running from September 2nd-8th, 2020. You'll be able to put your burger-making skills to the test int he 1982 classic from DataEast, as you assemble burgers while avoiding enemy foods that will try to stop you. The online tournament will feature custom content added to the game as well as a brand-new challenge exclusive to the Antstream platform called Top Chef. All of this will be held on the Antstream platform, which is a paid subscription service. However, for this specific tournament, they are offering a special deal to new players. You can sign up on the Antstream Arcade website on August 28th to receive a 10-day free trial of the service and with no credit card required. You can read up more on the tournament below as we wait to learn if there will be any prizes or added glory attached beyond bragging rights.

Top Chef will test players' skills as they scramble to reach the highest score possible with only 1 life, whilst playing as chef Peter Pepper and making their way across a maze of planks and ladders! The top ten scores will win some Microsoft prizes, including t-shirts and pin badges, with the top prize being an annual subscription to Antstream Arcade. Antstream Arcade's existing collection of over 1000 retro titles can be accessed across multiple screens and devices including android, PC, tablet, console and TV, Xbox and others. More than just re-releases, players can also compete for glory in global leaderboards and take part in bite-sized challenges, experiencing these gaming classics in an all-new way.