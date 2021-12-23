Anvil Receives Its First Update In Ealry Access

Developer Action Square has released a new update for Anvil this week as the game gets a boost in content while it's in Early Access. We have the notes below for most of the changes added to the game, sans some of the upgrades and modifications to specific armaments. A lot of the changes came due to testing and community feedback as they are slowly improving the game for the long road to full release.

Improvements to sudden deaths Changes to laser attack pattern application

– The amount of damage received on the initial hit has decreased, but will now additionally apply damage over time

– Invulnerability period added to ensure no sudden death occurs while standing back up after knockback

Fixed slight delay that occurred before death due to death effects taking place Improvements to hit effect / feedback Breaker HP gauge can now be seen more clearly

Sound effect added when Breakers are hit

Camera shake added for auto-attacks

Sound effect added when enemies are hit

Damage HUD effect added when enemies are hit

Push back effect added when enemies are hit Explosion Scope bug fix Fixed where damage applied was based off target attack power instead of Breaker attack power. (Previously dealt more damage the stronger the enemy) Enhancements to Explosion Scope 1% Chance to apply 1000%->2000% of Breaker attack as damage Bug fix to Defense Suit of Retaliation Attack damage from relic effect is now applied to final attack power instead of base attack power. Relic Buff King of Hearts – Now needs 20 or more relics in possession from 30

Heal Scope – From stack 3, now has 1% chance to apply 500%->1000% of Breaker attack as damage

Explosion Defender – Deal 2000%->3000% of attack power to nearby enemies when receiving knockback New relic [Lightweight Magazine] added 5 stack relic that increases attack speed

Base effect of increasing 15% attack speed

Additional effect from 3rd stack to 5th, weapon power increase by 30%, 60%, 90%

Lightweight Magazine makes hit-based weapons more powerful and synergizes well with hit on effect relics and relics like the infinite magazine. Supports attack ability of Shooter and Technician type Breakers. Description for ammo based relics added Application status on melee / Cannon type weapons clearly stated Negative effects on relics now have a different color Example) A relic that caps max HP at 30% now will be emphasized in color Changes to relic icons Close Ranged / Ranged Defense Suit : Change to defense suit icons

Special Charge Module : Change to skill core icon

Greaves / Speed-up Greaves : Change to Greave icon Changes to the ordering of relics Relics with similar abilities are now easier to see Galaxy balance All enemy HP bar decrease by 20% in single-player mode

Enemy attack power decrease by 20% in Czerny 2 player mode

Enemy attack power decrease by 30% in Symphonia 3 player mode Improvements to Alert Level system The range and duration of Blackhole skill by an alert level monster has decreased

Human shaped alert level monster's skill cooldown motion and tracking time is shorter

– Easier to see and dodge Convenient features added When a planet is cleared, fallen players are automatically revived

You can check galaxy progress in your stat display

– You can also check in the multiplayer lobby to see the final boss beforehand and choose your Breakers

– You can also check in the multiplayer lobby to see the final boss beforehand and choose your Breakers Changes to default ping button location

– Changed to + button since many players were pinging by mistake during fights You can press the tab button in the lobby to check Breaker stats

Effects of returning to lobby changed to be less of an eye strain Bug fix Improvements to frame drops in Xbox Series S

Fix to galaxies being locked when the previous galaxy is cleared with a friend invite

– Now automatically unlocks galaxies if the previous galaxy is cleared with a friend

– Now easier to create the build you want

Fixed translation errors

Fixed where Jungler portrait would be on Sandman Achievements

Improved where enemy projectiles could not be easily seen on Tundra maps Ranking reset Rankings will be reset entirely. This is intended to give a fair start to users who did or did not take advantage of the relic bug. Anti-hack program applied If there is hacked data, the game can be rolled back to previous data

Players using hack tools can be restricted from matchmaking

Cheat programs, trainers, and other data manipulation attempts can lead to players being detected as hack users and can be restricted from multiplayer mode without notice. Changed difficulty applied to Steam Demo version Czerny single-player mode difficulty lowered

Jungler enhancements applied

Demo can be now enjoyed with a lighter heart than before.