Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Announces Inner Beast Collection Event

Respawn Entertainment revealed a new event kicking off tomorrow in Apex Legends, as we're getting the Inner Beast Collection event.

Article Summary Apex Legends' Inner Beast Collection event launches tomorrow with The Hunt mode.

Exclusive cosmetics, including Bloodhound’s Prowler Guardian skin, up for grabs.

Complete the event's challenges to earn Octane’s Butterfly Knife heirloom.

Engage in Hunts via datapads in-game for rewards and become the Predator or Prey.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment revealed a new event taking place in Apex Legends, as the Inner Beast Collection event kicks off tomorrow. The game will be getting a new takeover mode in The Hunt, along with a new set of limited-time cosmetics, which includes Bloodhound's Prowler Guardian skin (which you can see here) and Octane's new Butterfly Knife heirloom, the Octane's Prototype. You'll also see changes to the reward tracker and the store during this time, as there will be other options at your disposal. We have snippets of the details for you here from the latest blog, along with the trailer, as the event will run from March 5-19.

Apex Legends – Inner Beast Collection

Track your Prey Squad using a Hunt datapad and eliminate them for a reward in the Battle Royale takeover: The Hunt. But be warned, Prey can also outlast the duration of the hunt or eliminate their Hunters to claim rewards. Ensnare limited-time event cosmetics like Bloodhound's "Prowler Guardian" skin and the "Mawful" C.A.R. SMG skin, tailor-made for close-quarter takedowns. Capture all 24 limited-time items before the event ends to receive Octane's Butterfly Knife heirloom—sharp enough to slice through the densest jungle…and enemy squads.

Look for Hunts, unique datapads with tracking data, in non-Ranked Apex Legends Battle Royale matches to discover and be assigned a Prey squad for you to hunt to their elimination—or yours. Hunts are available across the map and can be activated at any time during the match. Initiate a Hunt and let the tracking begin! Enemy squads will be randomly selected and marked as Prey for a limited-time. Keep a watchful eye as Hunters will receive updated tracking data while they're on the prowl. And tread lightly, your Prey will be warned once you're within a dangerous range of them (~70m). Each time a Hunt is activated, another squad is selected to be the Hunters and a second one becomes the Prey. Succeed in your tracking for a bonus reward, but if you fall to your Prey then the reward will be bestowed upon them instead. Don't stay still for long, your squad could be next.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!