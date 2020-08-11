Apex Legends Releases A New Trailer For Season Six

As we wind our way toward the start of Season Six of Apex Legends, we're finding out more about the new character Rampart. Respawn Entertainment has released an all-new trailer this week, another in their ongoing series "Stories from the Outlands". This season and story is called "Boosted", featuring the new Legend and her epic brawl with a mysterious group of foes. We get to see her in a shop getting attacked by a weird group, as we hear her voiced by the always awesome Anjali Bhimani. Some of the less-talked-about stuff for Season Six is that in addition to Rampart, "Boosted" will debut an all-new Crafting system for you to make better weapons and armor, a new energy weapon named The Volt that comes with a bit of risk/reward to it, and a Battle Pass with a ton of new content. We'll probably learn more about it at the last minute as the next season will officially kick off in the game on August 18th. Until then, enjoy the new trailer and the introduction to Season Six below.

Recruited by the Outlands most ruthless mercenary Blisk, Rampart is never one to back down from a fight — and so this street modder's journey into the Apex Arena kicks off following an ambush in her small shop. And while Rampart's cheeky, humorous demeanor might differ from other vendetta-driven Legends, her hunger for victory is no laughing matter. While running her own modding shop, Ramya Parekh (aka Rampart) built her rep in underground gauntlet circuits. But success has a way of making enemies. Good thing she knows how to use all those fancy weapons she's upgraded…