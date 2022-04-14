Apex Legends Reveals Details For New Unshackled Event

Respawn Entertainment dropped new info today about their upcoming Unshackled event happening in Apex Legends starting next week. The big piece of this event is that they're bringing back one of the more popular modes to the game as players can dive back into Flashpoint. You'll be able to play on Olympus in a totally new light in this limited-time event as all of the healing packs are gone and have been replaced with special zones that heal everyone inside of them. Like many events, you'll have a chance to collect a lot of cosmetic items that will only be around for a short period of time, as well as see a new thematic tab update that has simplified the menu system. We have more from the team below and the latest trailer showing it all off.

Flashpoint Return – Players can experience Olympus like never before with the return of the popular limited-time mode, Flashpoint. In Flashpoint, healing items are removed from the loot pool and replaced by large "Flashpoint Zones," which heal all Legends inside them.

Unshackled Themed Cosmetics – Unlock 40 event-themed cosmetics, including Legendary skins like "Machine Language" Crypto, "Bad Bot" Pathfinder, "Quantum Collision" Wraith, "Slingshot" Valkyrie, "Prison Pacifier" CAR, "Terminated" Hemlok, "Digging the Grave" Peacekeeper and "Pyromania" Rampage. Unshackled Packs are also available to purchase that unlock cosmetics, weapon charms, trackers and more.

Flash Events – Apex Legends players can unleash their full power and play their way through two unique weekly challenge tracks to unlock event-themed cosmetics. April 19 – April 26 – Rewards Include Unique Badge, Epic Charm, Epic Re-45 skin, Epic Seer Skin April 26 – May 3 – Rewards include Unique Badge, Rare Apex Pack, Epic Boxing Nessie Holospray, Unshackled Pack

Apex Legends players can unleash their full power and play their way through two unique weekly challenge tracks to unlock event-themed cosmetics. Thematic Tab Update – EA and Respawn have updated the Thematic Event Tab with Unshackled, making the new content simpler to find and the menus easier to navigate.