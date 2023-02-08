Apex Legends: Revelry Releases New Gameplay Trailer Get a better look at the Apex Legends: Revelry update as Respawn Entertainment shows off everything you can expect to play.

Respawn Entertainment has released a new trailer this morning for Apex Legends: Revelry, showing off more of the gameplay in this update. It's a short two minutes showing off everything they can from the new content, which includes the new remastered classes, Team Deathmatch, login rewards, the new Nemesis assault rifle, and more. Enjoy the trailer and the dev notes below as the content will drop on February 14th, 2023.

Team Deathmatch: An iconic Team Deathmatch mode comes to Apex Legends. Players will join squads and drop into a six vs. six match where points are scored by killing opponents, and the best of three rounds wins the match. Squad up on Storm Point's Habitat 4, Kings Canyon's Skull Town, and Party Crasher on Solace.

An iconic Team Deathmatch mode comes to Apex Legends. Players will join squads and drop into a six vs. six match where points are scored by killing opponents, and the best of three rounds wins the match. Squad up on Storm Point's Habitat 4, Kings Canyon's Skull Town, and Party Crasher on Solace. Remastered Legend Classes: Legends are getting even more legendary with new remastered classes that will transform the Apex Games. The roster is divided into Assault, Skirmisher, Recon, Controller, and Support to better highlight what makes every Legend stand out, along with special perks for each class.

Legends are getting even more legendary with new remastered classes that will transform the Apex Games. The roster is divided into Assault, Skirmisher, Recon, Controller, and Support to better highlight what makes every Legend stand out, along with special perks for each class. Nemesis Assault Rifle: Revelry introduces the Nemesis, a new energy-class assault rifle that fires four rounds per burst. With a ramping burst delay that decreases the time between bursts and simulates a fully automatic weapon, the Nemesis is sure to be a game changer.

Revelry introduces the Nemesis, a new energy-class assault rifle that fires four rounds per burst. With a ramping burst delay that decreases the time between bursts and simulates a fully automatic weapon, the Nemesis is sure to be a game changer. Orientation Matches: First-time players in the Outlands can try the new Orientation Match system, which creates an easy introduction where new players can gather their bearings and learn the core mechanics of Apex Legends. Play solo or bring friends to eliminate some bots before joining the regular matchmaking queue.

First-time players in the Outlands can try the new Orientation Match system, which creates an easy introduction where new players can gather their bearings and learn the core mechanics of Apex Legends. Play solo or bring friends to eliminate some bots before joining the regular matchmaking queue. Anniversary Collection Event: The celebration continues with this year's Anniversary Collection Event, featuring a community-created reward track and limited-time Legendary squad set cosmetics. Completing the Anniversary Collection will reward players with 150 Heirloom Shards to unlock Heirloom or Prestige skin of their choice.

The celebration continues with this year's Anniversary Collection Event, featuring a community-created reward track and limited-time Legendary squad set cosmetics. Completing the Anniversary Collection will reward players with 150 Heirloom Shards to unlock Heirloom or Prestige skin of their choice. New Battle Pass: Players can dress for the most raging party in Outlands history with the Revelry Battle Pass, as well as earn spectacular rewards by completing Daily and Weekly Challenges.

Players can dress for the most raging party in Outlands history with the Revelry Battle Pass, as well as earn spectacular rewards by completing Daily and Weekly Challenges. Login Rewards: To celebrate Apex Legends' anniversary and its amazing community, every player will receive login rewards for the first two weeks of Revelry. Login to Apex Legends: Revelry from Tuesday, February 14th to Tuesday, February 21st, to automatically unlock Crypto, with a thematic Pack guaranteed to include an item just for him. Login from Tuesday, February 21st to Tuesday, February 28th and unlock the incisive instigator Ash and one of her themed Ash Packs to brandish her new style.