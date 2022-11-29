APICO 2.0 Launches With New Additions & Mechanics

Whitehorn Games have officially launched APICO 2.0 this morning, and with it comes a few new mechanics and content to the game. This is the first of three planned content updates that they will be conducting for the next little while, which will have some new features for you to explore. Chief among these are the additions of new books for you to read and gain knowledge on, as well as new music, new items, and new achievements. You can read more about the update below

"Comb-ining resource gathering, biology, and minigames with ideas from both real-life and fantasy beekeeping and gardening, APICO teaches players about the ins-and-outs of maintaining a healthy hive and the importance of our irreplaceable pollinating pals. The islands of APICO were once abuzz with different species of bees, and it's up to players to rediscover lost species, cross-breed new ones, and repopulate each unique bee-ome. Progressing further into the game may also uncover some forgotten secrets. But that's none of our beeswax. Butterflies make their way to Port APICO! Players can discover a bevy of butterfly friends fluttering around the islands, as well as solitary bees that don't work in hives, but wander alone. Those aren't the only new friends in the 2.0 update though! Codey and Sto, research partners from the mainland, have come to help your cause! Have a chat with them using the new and improved dialogue system, and don't miss a word of it."

Fields of fancy flowers with new effects on the weather.

More books are available for you to read and expand your knowledge of bees, butterflies, and bee-yond.

The magic of Alchemy now allows you to make and sell candles and incense.

Boppin' bee-sides from Mothense for your auditory pleasure.

New decoration items, tiles, walls, and more.

16 additional achievements to acquire.