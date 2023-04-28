APICO Is Coming To Nintendo Switch & PlayStation This May Get ready to live your best cozy beehive adventure in APICO when the game comes to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation next month.

Whitethorn Games announced this morning that they will be releasing APICO for both the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles next month. Along with developer TNgineers, the team will be bringing the game over to both platforms for the first time when it's released on May 11th, 2023. Along with the release, the game will be getting a free update for everyone else who has it, as new content will be added to these versions of the game, putting everyone at the same level of content at once. We got more info on the new content below!

"APICO combines resource gathering, biology, and minigames with ideas from both real-life and fantasy beekeeping and gardening, as it teaches players about the ins-and-outs of maintaining a healthy hive and the importance of our irreplaceable pollinating pals. The islands of APICO were once abuzz with different species of bees, and it's up to players to rediscover lost species, cross-breed new ones, and repopulate each unique bee-ome. Progressing further into the game may also uncover some forgotten secrets. The new update is buzzing with an un-bee-lievable amount of new content, including new pollinators, new characters to meet, and more."

New NPCs: New friends from the mainland, Cody and Sto, have come to the APICO Islands to further their research.

Butterflies: Discover, collect and breed a variety of brand-new pollinators.

Solitary Bees: These new pollinators prefer to do things on their own – build new solitary bee hotels and help them along!

New Flowers: Now, there are more ways to keep the pollinator population happy – each new flower has its own new effect on the environment.

Incense: Through the magic of alchemy, make your own incense and candles!

Bee-Sides: New tracks have been added to the chill soundtrack