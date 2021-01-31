Apple Arcade Releases Populus Run Among Game Updates

Apple Arcade released a new title this week with Populus Run, along with several updates for games they currently have. Populus Run has been in the works for a minute as it serves as a candy-coated running game where you control a group of people and try to guide them to safety. It's kind of like Fall Guys, with a few different mechanics and the option to head into different directions to decide your fate. Meanwhile, we have more info on three games that received updates on the platform this week, which you can download as soon as you update their apps.

Populus Run from FIFTYTWO – In this unconventional running game, players control a group of people confronting crazy obstacles with the objective of finishing the course with at least one runner. Players can collect additional people who stand in their way as they dash towards the finish line but they'll have to dodge giant fast food, slide down waterpark pipes and battle rapper bosses to claim victory. Link to assets here.

Recent Updates:

Outlanders introduces tree farming to the outlands. With six new levels, players will help a group of outlanders as they attempt to live off just the fruits from the trees they plant, take over an abandoned town without destroying its natural resources, and even build a town from scratch in a completely barren land around an active volcano! The new Tree Nursery building plays a major role in every level, promoting a theme of preservation and restoration. On top of that, three new buildings are introduced: the Decorative Monument, the Fountain and the Bonfire.

SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit's latest game update gives players the opportunity to collect coins and complete new missions for rewards. Unlock new friends to keep SpongeBob company on his adventures as well as iconic hats from the series for SpongeBob to wear while running through levels.

Agent Intercept thrusts players into a new mission where the evil agency CLAW are recruiting. Thugs and mercenaries are escorting a train full of weapons that are crucial to the agency to prove themselves worthy to join. This is a chance for players to stop them in the their tracks, intercept the speeding arms shipment and put an end to the expansion of CLAW.