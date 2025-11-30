Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arc Games, Cryptic Studios, Embracer Group

Arc Games & Cryptic Studios Leave Embracer After New Sale

Arc Games and Cryptic Studios have managed to leave Embracer Group, after forming a new entity to buy themselves away from the conglomerate

Article Summary Arc Games and Cryptic Studios exit Embracer Group in a $30 million management buyout backed by XD Inc.

Project Golden Arc, led by Arc Games management, now controls Neverwinter and Star Trek Online.

Embracer retains publishing rights for the Remnant franchise and stakes in Coffee Stain's Fellowship.

Arc Games will continue as co-publisher on Remnant titles and Fellowship despite the ownership change.

Two more video game studios have escaped from the giant Embracer Studios buying frenzy the company did a few years ago, as Arc Games and Cryptic Studios have a new owner. As reported by Video Games Chronicle last week, the two companies are now owned by Project Golden Arc, an entity that is owned by the Arc Games management team, who purchased the two studios from Embracer as part of a $30m deal, funded by XD Inc. While it does cover most of what the two companies have been a part of, it isn't a full departure like some would have hoped, as Embracer noted in the announcement that they will retain the publishing rights for the Remnant franchise, the rights to Fellowship, and retained part of the pending Coffee Stain Group spin-off. We have more details below from their own announcement.

Embracer Group Component Sale to Project Golden Arc

Divestment of Arc Games and Cryptic Studios key components:

The expected net cash proceeds, after transaction related costs, amount to approximately USD 30 million (SEK 287 million).

The buyer, Project Golden Arc, Inc., is owned and led by members of the Arc Games management team. The deal is financed by XD Inc., a global video games developer and publisher listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Arc Games is the publisher behind live service PC/Console games such as Star Trek Online and Neverwinter, as well as Remnant: From The Ashes and Remnant II, Torchlight, Hyper Light Breaker, Chips n' Clawz vs. the Brainoids, and the recently released game Fellowship. Cryptic Studios includes the development teams for Neverwinter and Star Trek Online.

During the past 12 months (1 October 2024 – 30 September 2025), Arc Games and Cryptic Studios, excluding the financial contribution from the Remnant franchise but including the capex related to the multiplayer online game Fellowship, generated net sales of SEK 390 million, Adjusted EBIT of SEK -174 million and EBITDAC[1] of SEK -103 million.

Retained rights in Embracer and Coffee Stain key components:

The publishing rights for the Remnant franchise will be transferred from Arc Games to Embracer's operative group THQ Nordic, which already owns the Remnant IP rights and the development studio Gunfire Games. Arc Games will remain listed as co-publisher of Remnant: From the Ashes and Remnant II.

Following a transfer from current publisher Arc Games, the rights for the multiplayer online game Fellowship will be part of Coffee Stain, which is expected to be spun off from Embracer and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm, with the first day of trading planned for 11 December 2025. Arc Games will continue to be listed as co-publisher of the game.

Fellowship is developed by the Stockholm-based studio Chief Rebel and was released as Early Access on PC on 16 October 2025. Chief Rebel will continue as the developer, with a team of around 35 people working toward the full version of the game. During the past 12 months (1 October 2024 – 30 September 2025), capex related to the game amounted to SEK 49 million. Coffee Stain expects a neutral Cash EBIT[2] impact until the full game is released. The value of the intangible asset transfer amounts to USD 18 million and will be transferred to Coffee Stain in an entirely non-cash transaction.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!