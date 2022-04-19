Arcadegeddon Will Be Leaving Early Access This July

IllFonic has revealed today that they will be bringing Arcadegeddon out of Early Access and onto multiple platforms this July. At the moment, players have been able to get a taste of the game on both the Epic Games Store and on PlayStation, but in a limited capacity as the team has been working on the rest of the game and testing a lot of the moving pieces out. And while they've had an active roadmap, it hasn't quite been updated since the Winter. Now it appears the team has finalized their plans to be out in July 2022 for both Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as PC, with full crossplay between all three versions. All we need now is the confirmed date.

Save the local arcade from the evil megacorporation Fun Fun Co, which sabotaged arcade owner Gilly's super game meant to keep the doors open. Work together with up to three friends or brave the digital combat zone solo, exploring multiple vibrant biomes, competing for powerful loot in mid-game PvP challenges, and conquering multiple fearsome bosses with a mighty new final boss loop and beautiful biome premiering at launch this July.

Recruit 11 local gangs to Gilly's Arcade and complete their challenges to earn tech points that will allow you to unlock Surge Gauntlet Abilities, such as fireballs and health drones to help in the fight. Create a loadout from 35 powerful weapons to annihilate 8 base enemy types plus variants of each to equal 31 total, with 4 dastardly bosses leading them. Climb the rankings through 6 distinct biomes to unlock additional challenges after earning enough street cred.

Preserving the experience of bringing arcade hits home, Nighthawk Interactive will publish physical versions of Arcadegeddon for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and a Smart Delivery Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One versions this summer as well. All arcade saviors will start fresh at launch, and as a thanks for aiding the game, Early Access supporters will receive the Adopters Bundle. This pack includes an appreciation outfit and decoration in Gilly's Arcade, a five-day minimum XP boost, and a currency boost bundle.