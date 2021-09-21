Arena World Championship 2021 Grand Finals Start Saturday

Blizzard Entertainment revealed more details today for the World Of Warcraft Arena World Championship 2021 Grand Finals happening this weekend. The competition will kick off on September 25th at 10am PT with everything broadcast live on YouTube, as we will see both the North American and European series come to a close in the Shadowlands. Each game will be 3v3 Best of 5 matches, with a Best of 7 finals taking place for both sometime on September 26th. We have more details for you below on both competitions as well as a look at the Season 1 finals

This year of AWC has seen some of the most competitive teams in the world rise to the occasion, and some fall in defeat, with the goal to be 2021 Regional Champions. This weekend marks the end of the road to glory as four teams in each region enter the arena for their share of the $300,000 (USD) prize pool and the prestigious title of AWC: Shadowlands 2021 Grand Finals Champions!

Skill Capped is the European team to beat, with a Season 1 EU win already under their belts and a strong 19-7 record across the Season 2 Circuit.

Skill Capped, Method EU, and Reload Esports each appeared earlier this year in the Season 1 Finals, with Skill Capped taking the win over Method EU.

Horizon qualified to Season 2 from being Top 6 in the Season 1 Circuit, but did not appear in the Season 1 Finals.

Hot off the heels of a Season 1 NA Finals win, Method NA remain dominant as their 20-5 record is the best across both regions in the Season 2 Circuit.