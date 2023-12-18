Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Armored Core, Armored Core VI, Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon

Armored Core VI Reveals New Patch With Cool Additions

Bandai Namco has revealed the latest patch for Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon, bringing Ranked Matches and more to the game.

Bandai Namco has revealed a new patch for Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon today, bringing some new content to the game. Patch 1.05 isn't a major patch or even one of the bigger ones in terms of size and content, but it does add two cool items to the mix. The first and most significant is the addition of Ranked Matches, as you can now fight against other players and earn a ranking on how well you do. The second is they have now added custom nameplates, so you can personalize your mech how you see fit. We have more info on the patch for you here, as it will be released into the game tomorrow, December 19.

Patch 1.05

Ranked Match – NEST is getting an upgrade! Pilots will now be able to choose Ranked Match in order to compete with other foes and rivals as they clash, fight, and blast their way to the top of the leaderboards, one pile of scrap metal after the other. Fight all the way up to S-Rank in 1-on-1 and 3-on-3 matches.

NEST is getting an upgrade! Pilots will now be able to choose Ranked Match in order to compete with other foes and rivals as they clash, fight, and blast their way to the top of the leaderboards, one pile of scrap metal after the other. Fight all the way up to S-Rank in 1-on-1 and 3-on-3 matches. Customizable Nameplates – In Custom and Ranked Matches, players will be able to customize a Name Plate, which will display their emblem and other information about their ranked skill. New Name Plates can be earned with Nest Points, which are received from participating in Ranked Matches, or depending on the results of the Ranked Matches.

Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon

In Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon, a mysterious new substance called Coral was discovered on the remote planet, Rubicon 3. As an energy source, this substance was expected to dramatically advance humanity's technological and communications capabilities. Instead, it caused a catastrophe that engulfed the planet and the surrounding stars in flames and storms, forming a Burning Star System. Almost half a century later, Coral has resurfaced on Rubicon 3, a planet now contaminated and sealed off by the catastrophe. Extra-terrestrial corporations and resistance groups fight over control of the substance. Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon puts players in this desolate world, where they infiltrate the planet as an independent mercenary and find themselves in a struggle over the substance with rival corporations and rogue factions.

