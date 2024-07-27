Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure, Furniture & Mattress

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure Arrives For PC & Consoles

Take puzzling and adventuring to a brand new level as you attemp to put things in a specific place with Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure.

Article Summary Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure blends puzzle and adventure genres, offering a unique gameplay experience.

Join Jemma, a small-town misfit, on a journey of self-discovery and combat against a static force.

Navigate a dynamic grid system uniting movement, exploration, and combat in a playful, puzzle-filled world.

Available now on PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch from Furniture & Mattress LLC with assist options and a rich storyline.

Indie game developer and publisher Furniture & Mattress LLC has launched their new game, Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure, on both PC and consoles this week. As the name suggests, this is a mix of an adventure quest game mixed with a puzzle title, as you will navigate your character through the dungeons so they're able to make it to the end by shifting the ground beneath them. The game has a fun story mixed into the challenge as you venture off from your home for the first time and straight into peril. We have more info below and the trailer above as the game has launched on PC for Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure follows the story of Jemma, a small-town misfit on a journey of self-discovery. Venturing out beyond her stiflingly cozy confines, she finds an inspiring world – but also one ruled by fear and a strange, immovable 'static' force. Can she disrupt a culture of stagnation and find a place to fit into it? Gameplay takes place on a unique, interconnected 'grid' that spans the entire world, snappily uniting movement, exploration, and combat. Anything on the same row or column as Jemma moves when she moves and can 'loop' around the edge of the grid – creating both a playful sense of chaos and a regular stream of small, thoughtful puzzles that twist and play with the central mechanic.

Unique, interconnected gameplay "grid" that snappily unites movement, combat, and exploration.

A story-driven adventure about a small-town misfit on a journey of self-discovery.

It's a breezy RPG without XP or inventory to manage, where everything is handled in the world.

A nicely-sized campaign with some optional challenges, and various assist options so that you only get as stuck as you want to be.

Debut game from an all-star development team, featuring the artist behind Braid.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!