Articuno Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Might & Mastery

Defeat Articuno in Tier Five Raids during the season of Might & Mastery in Pokémon GO using these top Pokémon, attacks, and tips.

Article Summary Master Articuno Raids in Pokémon GO with top counter strategies for Might & Mastery season.

Use powerful Pokémon like Mega Diancie and Shadow Rampardos for an effective Articuno takedown.

Two trainers can beat Articuno if they use maxed-out counters; otherwise, rally three or more.

Shiny Articuno appears at a 1 in 20 rate; perfect IV stats hit 1743 CP normally, 2179 CP boosted.

The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled Might & Mastery, has now begun. This season continues with a focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles, with a focus on Kubfu. For the first month of Might & Mastery, Tier Five Raids will feature Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Tapu Koko, and Heatran, with Shadow Raids featuring Regice on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Lucario, Mega Swampert, and Mega Pinsir. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Articuno, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Articuno Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Articuno counters as such:

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Shadow Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Articuno with efficiency.

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Aurorus: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Stonjourner: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Stakataka: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Articuno can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catc,h so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Articuno will have a CP of 1743 in normal weather conditions and 2179 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

