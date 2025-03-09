Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Might & Mastery, Niantic Labs, pokemon
Articuno Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Might & Mastery
Defeat Articuno in Tier Five Raids during the season of Might & Mastery in Pokémon GO using these top Pokémon, attacks, and tips.
The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled Might & Mastery, has now begun. This season continues with a focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles, with a focus on Kubfu. For the first month of Might & Mastery, Tier Five Raids will feature Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Tapu Koko, and Heatran, with Shadow Raids featuring Regice on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Lucario, Mega Swampert, and Mega Pinsir. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Articuno, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.
Top Articuno Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Articuno counters as such:
- Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Shadow Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Shadow Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
- Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Shadow Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
- Dusk Mane Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Articuno with efficiency.
- Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
- Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam
- Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Aurorus: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam
- Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
- Stonjourner: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Stakataka: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Articuno can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catc,h so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Articuno will have a CP of 1743 in normal weather conditions and 2179 in boosted conditions.
