As We Descend Confirms Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

As We Descend will have a free demo available during Steam Next Fest, showing off a small piece of the roguelike deckbuilder

Article Summary As We Descend gets a free demo during Steam Next Fest, offering a sneak peek of its roguelike deckbuilder game.

Explore apocalyptic battles and safeguard humanity's city in this strategic card game by Box Dragon and Coffee Stain.

Customize your deck by recruiting unique squads and navigating the city's feudal politics to gain allies and resources.

Master combat zones and adapt tactics to overcome titanic foes, unlocking secrets in this ever-evolving challenge.

Indie game developer Box Dragon and publisher Coffee Stain Publishing have confirmed As We Descend will have a free demo during Steam Next Fest. Technically, the game already has a demo available, which has been out on the Steam market since October 2024. But it sounds like the team will update it in time for the event, set to run from February 24 until March 3. We have more details about the game here for you to check out in the meantime.

As We Descend is a strategy roguelike deckbuilder: you must play your cards right in both the apocalyptic battlefield and the last city of humankind. Overcome all challenges to safeguard humanity's descending city as it makes its way to the core. Recruit new squads of units by utilizing scavenged technology. Each squad is a unique archetype with its own set of cards which can be added, removed, and upgraded. Deploy the right composition of forces in order to tailor your deck for success against each battle encounter. The city is the last bastion of humanity and serves as your main base. Familiarize yourself with its denizens so you can survive its feudal politics and gain allies. Roll the dice to compel those in the city to your cause. Make the most of your limited time and resources so you can prepare sufficiently for the future.

Against titanic enemies, you must rely on not just strength but wit. Adapt your tactics by reacting to enemy intents. Master the combat zone system: reposition your forces between the Guard Zone and the Support Zone in order to dodge enemy attacks and set up a defensive line. Each descent is a new challenge, pitting you against a new face of the twisting world as you attempt to break through the three biomes to enter the core. New allies and encounters await you. Even if you fail, you will uncover more secrets and begin the next journey with more knowledge and tools to delve ever deeper. Hailing from one of the three great factions of the City-Vault, you hold the key to its fate amidst the post-apocalypse. Outmaneuver the medieval politics of the city and unearth its deepest secrets. As the first and last line of defense for the city walls, you must hold the line…

