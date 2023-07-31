Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ashfall, Closed beta

Ashfall To Hold Closed Beta Starting On August 3rd

NetEase Games has revealed new details about a Closed Beta for Ashfall, which you can sign up for right now before it kicks off this week.

NetEase Games have confirmed they will be launching a Closed Beta for their upcoming game Ashfall, which will officially launch on August 3rd. The team is currently taking sign-ups right now, which will give you access to a partial build of the game. This will be your chance to see what they got cooking up, while giving them a chance to see how it plays with a massive amount of people on the server. We got more info on the game for you below.

"Giant worms that march in an orderly fashion, sealed Vaults, and snow plains infested with mutated creatures.- Humanoid creatures involved in secret trades, talking rabbits, and robot wreckage locked away in a desert basement. A colossal cage lost within the Vaults, a killer traveling across the continent to hunt down robots, and a variety of cities infused with Eastern culture. A never-before-seen desolate world on the brink of collapse, its stories and secrets awaiting discovery."

"Fight giants, chase down traitors in wreckage strewn in the sand, and wreak havoc in a city. Make deals with robots, eradicate mutated crayfish in a floating city, and repel the rebel siege. Craft equipment, discover unknown skills, and defeat enemy hordes with unique tactics. Discover the edge of the world, and unearth new civilizations and new human species. Tame your personal mounts and traverse the world with them. Discover and delve into various extreme environmental disasters.- Construct your own base and furnish it with antique furniture you find along the way to find inner peace. Seek out the legends and heroes of this broken world. Make friends and recruit companions, fight side by side, and grow together on your epic adventure. Craft exciting gadgets such as drones, smart sentry guns, or even a medic robot."

