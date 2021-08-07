Asmodee's Gathering Of The Wicked Party Game Out October 2021

Asmodee Group has released information on their new tabletop social deduction party game, Gathering of the Wicked! This game is inspired mechanically by Werewolves of Millers Hollow, a popular game of deception and social deduction, but instead of werewolves, this game features many popular Disney villains.

In Gathering of the Wicked, you play as any one of a number of Disney villains, including Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, Hades from Hercules, Mother Gothel from Tangled, and a whole host of other options. The premise is that you've been summoned to figure out who among your ranks of villains is a traitor. Along the way you are aiming to complete specific objectives as your character. The goal of the game is to oust turncoats while bluffing your way to victory.

According to the press release put out by Asmodee Group:

The game reinvents the traditional hidden role genre by creating new roles and specific powers for each Disney Villain character. While each role is known by the other players, every character also has a "secret alignment" that determines their objective – making it even trickier to know who to trust! Famous among families, teens and young adults, the original Werewolves of Millers Hollow has experienced success all over the world, selling over two million copies in the last three years. The game celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2021, and there is no better way to mark the occasion than with a new Disney twist on this timeless game. Gathering of the Wicked will hit shelves in October 2021. With its beautiful illustrations and easy to understand gameplay, this game is sure to excite both friends and family!

This game is geared towards gamers numbered between six and twelve, aged ten and up. Games should feasibly last a half-hour when everyone is in the groove of it. What do you think about Gathering of the Wicked? Is Asmodee's newest upcoming game one that appeals to you? Let us know in the comments below!