Posted in: Assassin's Creed, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows Arrives On Nintendo Switch 2 In December

Assassin’s Creed Shadows finally confirmed its release date for the Nintendo Switch 2, as the game arrives in early December

Article Summary Assassin’s Creed Shadows launches on Nintendo Switch 2 in early December, fully optimized for the console.

Touch screen support enhances menu navigation, maps, and hideout management for portable play.

Play as Naoe and Yasuke with unique skills, stealth, and combat options set in feudal Japan.

Explore an evolving open world, build a spies’ network, and customize your own hideout base.

Ubisoft has confirmed the release date for Assassin's Creed Shadows on the Nintendo Switch 2, as the game arrives in early December. According to the team, this is the full game optimized for the portable console, offering touch screen support to help navigate menus, maps, and the use of your hideout flows better than its counterparts. You can see more of it in action in the trailer above, as the game will be released on December 2, 2025.

Assassin's Creed Shadows

As Naoe and Yasuke, players can master two complementary playstyles, with each character featuring their own progression paths, skills, weapon options, and stats. Whether they embrace Naoe's stealth skills or Yasuke's combat prowess, players will have plenty of ways to approach objectives. With Naoe, they will experience refined infiltration mechanics using light, noise, shadows, and changing surroundings to avoid detection from enemies. With Yasuke, they will be able to take on larger groups of enemies with brutal precision.

The game will let players explore a vast open world with a variety of landscapes evolving through weather and seasons. From spectacular castle towns and bustling ports to peaceful shrines and pastoral landscapes, feudal Japan comes to life with unprecedented dynamism built from the ground up with the latest version of Anvil engine and the power of new-gen consoles. In this troubled period, information is key and will be at the heart of the renewed exploration mechanics. Players will build their own spies' network to unveil new areas and hunt down targets. Allies with highly specialized skills and abilities can also be recruited to help during missions. The creation of their own customizable hideout will enable players to enhance their network and train their new crew. From base building and layout to decorations and accessories, they will be able to craft a unique place to call home.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!