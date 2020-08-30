Assemble Entertainment Releases Two New Trailers At Gamescom 2020

During Gamescom 2020, Assemble Entertainment released two new announcement trailer for upcoming games they plan to release. The two games are Orbital Bullet and Lacuna, each one bringing their own fun style to their respective genres. The first of the two is an action platformer where you'll be running around in a 360-degree environment that becomes a massive sci-fi adventure. The second one being a noir tale set in a pixel art landscape where you'll be using your detective skills in a special department to track down a murderer. As of right now, the company is planning for a Spring 2021 PC launch for Orbital Bullet and a Summer 2021 PC launch for Lacuna. You can read more on both below and check out their respective trailers.

Orbital Bullet — winner of 'Best Concept with Prototype' category and 2nd prize in the 'Prototype Young Talent' category at Deutscher Entwicklerpreis 2019 — is a fast-paced 360° action-platformer with rogue-lite elements based in a unique, ring-shaped sci-fi world where all of the action takes place in a circular pattern. Players must fight through a variety of procedurally-generated planets and use intense body modifications, crafting, and heavy weaponry to make it out alive.

Lacuna — winner of 'Best Prototype' at Game Award Saar — is a story-based pixel art adventure in a beautiful 2D sci-fi "noir" universe, which challenges you to utilize extensive dialogue options in order to make decisions with potentially serious consequences. In the game, you'll step into the shoes of CDI agent Neil Conrad. Awoken by the news of a murder, you rush into a case that will soon turn your life and the whole solar system upside down. Ask questions, collect evidence, and put the pieces together until the ugly truth reveals itself… or not.