Atari 50 Reveals "The Wider World of Atari" DLC Expansion

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration will be getting a new DLC expansion called The Wider World of Atari, set to come out later this week

Explore Atari's history with deep dives, featuring interviews, vintage ads, and historical artifacts.

Special video by MetalJesusRocks reveals all titles on September 25, with DLC released on September 26.

Highlights include Evelyn Seto's art, Al Alcorn on Breakout, and the community’s efforts in preserving Atari history.

Atari and Digital Eclipse revealed a new DLC expansion coming to Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, as players will soon get The Wider World of Atari. This is the first of two new DLC packs on the way for the game, with this one containing 19 playable games and eight video segments, all put in order of a new timeline. Some of these games take a deep dive into stories from Atari's history, showing how the brand and its titles have influenced designers and creators over time. This new DLC will be released for PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation, with Atari VCS owners getting the content for free as part of an update for them owning the original title. All 19 titles will be revealed in a special video from retro gaming content creator MetalJesusRocks on September 25 before the company releases the DLC on September 26. Meanwhile. the second DLC entitled The First Console War, will be released on November 8, 2024.

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration – The Wider World of Atari

The Wider World of Atari includes new interviews, vintage ads, historical artifacts, and more, which have all been researched and presented with Digital Eclipse's signature style. Highlights from the new timeline include unusual and underappreciated innovations and hidden gems from the late 1980s; a spotlight on the artist Evelyn Seto, who helped create the iconic "Fuji" Atari logo; Pong creator Al Alcorn explaining the birth of Breakout; and an exploration of the fan base's role in discovering unreleased prototypes, creating "homebrew" games, and preserving Atari history.

Unusual and underappreciated Atari 2600 innovations, as well as hidden gems from the 1980's

A spotlight on the artist Evelyn Seto, who helped create Atari's iconic logo

The community's quest for unreleased prototypes and the preservation of gaming history

Archival and contemporary interviews from employees, fans, and homebrew developers

