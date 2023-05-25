Atari Announces New Tactical RPG Called Days Of Doom Atari confirmed they have a new tactical RPG game on the way, as Days Of Doom is headed for PC and consoles later this year.

Atari revealed a brand new game on the way today as they are working with developer Sneakybox to release the tactical RPG Days Of Doom. This is an entirely new IP being added to their originals library, as you will be thrust into a dreary, desolate backdrop ravaged by an apocalyptic takeover. Everywhere you turn, you'll run into zombies, raiders, and mutant reptilians, all looking to end you. But you won't go down that easily as you'll make a team that can take out all sorts of abominations! The game will mix tactical turn-based combat with a roguelite loadout and PG mechanics to put your survival skills to the test. Enjoy the announcement trailer below as the game will be released in late 2023 for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and Atari VCS.

"Defying the conventional notions of the end times, Days of Doom is a thrilling post-apocalyptic odyssey set in a colorful, chaotic world where zombies, raiders, zombie raiders, and mutant lizards roam free. You'll embark on an epic journey to navigate a treacherous wasteland and reach sanctuary amidst the rubble. Armed with a humble group of uniquely skilled survivors, you must strategically maneuver through hordes of undead and other threatening adversaries, manage hard-earned resources, and devise tactics that will allow you to outsmart the undead and mutated swarms. Prepare for endless surprises and relentless challenges, as no two runs in Days of Doom are ever the same. The procedurally generated landscape and the unpredictability of enemy encounters ensure each playthrough offers a fresh opportunity to hone your survival skills, pushing you to the top of your game."

Beautifully animated hand-drawn art that brings the quirky vision of the post-apocalypse to life.

Eight character classes, each equipped with unique default and special abilities.

A dozen enemies from the archetypal zombie to deadly raiders and mutant reptilians, to explosive monstrosities, and two surprisingly brutal boss fights.

Over 50 randomly occurring events that present risk-reward scenarios.

Over 70 items and runes to collect to turn the odds in your favor.

Roguelite progression means no two runs will be the same, but you permanently upgrade stats like party size and speed of resource accumulation, which means each run will get you closer to reaching your goal.

Original orchestral soundtrack by Jelle Dittmar.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!