Atari Has Released Sid Meier's Command Series On Steam

Atari pulled a bit of surprise for retro titles today as they have released the Sid Meier Command Series of games on Steam. All three of the classic 1980's strategy games have been released as you can currently get your hands on Decision in the Desert, Crusade in Europe, and Conflict in Vietnam. Each one of them has been cleaned up just a tad, but for the most part, they are the exact same games, each one running you $7 a pop. We have more notes on them from the Atari team below, but those looking to relive this era of gaming have some classic soldiers to fight the good fight with.

The three part series of tactical wargames was originally released in the 1980s under the MicroProse label. Sid Meier, later creator of the Civilization series, collaborated with historian Ed Bever to ensure the games' historical accuracy. Their realism and depth of strategic gameplay earned the titles a loyal following persisting to this day. The approach to the Command Series grew from observation of actual tabletop U.S. military scenario exercises. As a result, the games challenge players to manage assets, strategically place and move them around the battlefield map, and outmaneuver the enemy. Victory requires careful strategic thinking and fast responses to rapidly changing battlefield conditions.

Crusade in Europe, originally released in 1985, is the first title in the Command Series and features real-time battles testing the skills of would-be commanders. Five different scenarios, from D-Day to the Battle of the Bulge, recreate the tactical decisions faced by commanders in the European Campaign.

Decision in the Desert, also released in 1985, features five historically accurate scenarios from World War II's North African Campaign (1940 to 1942). Each scenario features multiple variables to create "what-if" situations, different levels of difficulty, and in-depth historical background information.

Conflict in Vietnam, the third title in the Command Series and released in 1986, begins with the defeat of the French colonial army and ends with the Viet Cong victory over the South Vietnam forces in 1972. Five major battles from the Vietnam War will challenge generals' jungle combat command skills, as they harness airmobile forces, artillery and air strikes in a cat and mouse game of guerilla warfare.