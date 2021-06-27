Atari Jaguar CD Game American Hero Is Getting Released This Summer

Ziggurat Interactive is bringing back an old Atari Jaguar CD game to modern gamers as American Hero is coming to PC and consoles. If you're not familiar with this game, this is one of the weird gems of a console that didn't really click with what was currently popular. You're basically playing an interactive adventure that both pays homage and makes fun of classic '80s action flicks, with actor Timothy Bottoms as your hunky lead trying to stop the brain-washing villain from winning. The game doesn't have an official release date yet beyond "Summer", so until that happens, please enjoy the trailer, as well as these quotes from the team about bringing this one back.

"With American Hero, we sought to balance conservation of the project's original vision with editorial restoration wherever game assets were incomplete," said Matt Shores, CEO of Empty Clip Studios. "We feel that this was the best approach to resurrect the game and allow players a chance to experience a title that was never released to the public." "American Hero is a buried treasure from the Atari archives that was nearly lost to time after the Jaguar CD's abrupt end," said Michael Devine, SVP of Business Development at Ziggurat Interactive. "To be in a position to restore and complete this game, and preserve a unique part of video game history is exactly what Ziggurat is all about."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Hero Trailer (https://youtu.be/hZrsB943_bc)

In American Hero, players take on the role of former American intelligence officer Jack on a mission to stop the malicious virologist Krueger who plans to unleash a sinister virus upon the Los Angeles water supply. Players will face spur-of-the-moment decisions that will help or hinder Jack as he tries to protect the only scientist who has the cure for this deadly pathogen. A fully realized Hollywood-level script with player directed plot and dialogue choices

A gritty, adult-oriented action story with violence and sex appeal

A unique, virtually seamless FMV format that plays smoothly like watching a film

The return of Hollywood actor Timothy Bottoms as Jack with newly recorded voiceover