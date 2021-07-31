Atari Will Be Making A Food Fight Remake For The VCS

Atari revealed this week that they are currently working on a remake of the classic arcade game Food Fight, set for the Atari VCS. The company will be working with Mega Cat Studios to bring about a modern version of the game for players to enjoy, which by the sound of things will be a mixture of the classic title and what made it great with modern mechanics and a look. The game will have single-player, co-op, and online multiplayer modes, with several gameplay scenarios mixed into procedurally generated environments. Players can collect and choose from over 30 individual weapons, items, and special pick-ups, each with its own kitchen characteristics. We don't have any trailers for the game yet, all we know is that the game will be released sometime in 2022. We have a couple of quotes from the team below as we wait to see what the game will look like.

"We've promised fans new Atari content for the VCS and are delighted to unveil this fresh, modern take on a classic video game favorite — one that only Atari could lovingly and expertly curate and bring to the VCS first," said Atari VCS COO Michael Arzt. "The feat wouldn't be possible without the passionate and dedicated team at Mega Cat Studios, and we couldn't be more thankful to bring Atari's Food Fight to the modern age where fans, both old and new, will enjoy all the messy mayhem this unique title has to offer." "Everyone at Mega Cat is huge Atari fans, and from the moment that the VCS was announced, we knew that we wanted to create something special and new from classic Atari IP," said Mega Cat Studios CEO James Deighan. "We have been working closely with the Atari team for some time now, are excited to finally announce this amazing game, and can't wait to unveil more of the zany, fun, and innovative Food Fight gameplay, characters and other details as development continues."