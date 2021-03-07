Rainbow Rare Tag Team Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Part 3

Interest in the Pokémon TCG is soaring right now, and it is leading to products new and old being cleared off shelves as soon as they arrive. While many are looking to invest in these cards for financial reasons, the core of the hobby is, has been, and will always be about the Pokémon themselves and the artwork. Let's take a look back at one of the best Pokémon TCG sets of all time: Cosmic Eclipse. Cosmic Eclipse, which was released on November 1st, 2019, closed out the Sun & Moon era as the final pre-Galar set. It featured some of the most beautiful cards of all time, including Character Cards featuring Pokémon with their trainers, which could be pulled in place of the reverse holo. Let's take a look at the stunning Rainbow Rare cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which are also classified as Secret Rare cards. Secret Rare cards feature a number greater than the collective number of the set. For example, the first of the below Secret Rares, Naganadel & Guzzlord Tag Team GX, is numbered 260/236. The next card, Mega Lopunny & Jigglypuff Tag Team GX, is 261/236, and so on.

Rainbow Rare Naganadel & Guzzlord GX: Listen, listen, listen… two truths can exist at once. Would I be happy to pull this? Yes. I sure would. I'm a collector and I go after complete sets, as many Pokémon TCG lovers do, and this card, like all Hyper Rares, is tough to get. Also, though? This is the perfect example of why not every card needs to have a Rainbow Rare version. Naganadel and Guzzlord aren't exactly cute Pokémon nor are they very popular. (Sorry, you two.) The desire to give every single Tag Team both a Full Art and a Rainbow Rare feels like padding on a set that couldn't need it less.

Rainbow Rare Mega Lopunnyy & Jigglypuff: Now… on the other hand. If ever there were a Pokémon card perfectly conceptualized for the Rainbow Rare color palette, it's this one right here. The sweetness and absurdly hilarious tough battle stances of Jigglypuff and Mega Lopunny are quite cute in the Full Art, but the Rainbow colorway matches the energy of this one beautifully.

