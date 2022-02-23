Atari's Tempest 4000 Will Release On VCS & Nintendo Switch

Atari announced today that they will be releasing their modern tube shooter Tempest 4000 on Atari VCS and Nintendo Switch. The game was originally released back in 2018 when Atari was making its first major push for the VCS and revealed a ton of old-school titles would be getting modern versions for both their console and others. At the time the VCS wasn't out yet, so it went to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Now they are finally completing the original journey of the game and tossing the Switch into the mix so players can get it across the board. This modern sequel to the original arcade title will drop onto both systems on March 22nd, and with it comes all of the updates the original release has received to date. Enjoy the latest trailer for the game below as we'll see it in a month.

In Tempest 4000, players once again face screaming electric death as they take control of the Claw, a powerful spacecraft equipped to destroy deadly creatures and other obstructions with rapid-fire shots on vibrant geometric prisms. With three game modes to choose from and 100 levels to conquer, players must eliminate all enemies as quickly as possible to survive and achieve that coveted spot at the top of the leaderboards. A Blast from the Past: Take down hordes of enemies in this fast-paced, retro-arcade style shooter.

Take down hordes of enemies in this fast-paced, retro-arcade style shooter. Pick a Mode, Any Mode: Pick from three different game modes including Classic, Pure and Survival that will push your skills to the limit.

Pick from three different game modes including Classic, Pure and Survival that will push your skills to the limit. Level Up: Progress and conquer 100 unique geometric levels by destroying enemies with various weapons and power-ups, and by earning upgrades through bonus rounds.

Progress and conquer 100 unique geometric levels by destroying enemies with various weapons and power-ups, and by earning upgrades through bonus rounds. Scale the Leaderboards: Show off your high score in your quest to be recognized as number one.

Show off your high score in your quest to be recognized as number one. Get Bass Boosted: Enjoy the beats of a thumping soundtrack inspired by early 1990's techno.