AT&T Renews Esports Sponsorships With 100 Thieves & Cloud9

AT&T decided to start a new sponsorship and renew an older one in esports this week with 100 Thieves and Cloud9. First off, in with the new as 100 Thieves gains the company as their latest sponsor. While the finer details were not revealed as to how long or for how much, we know that as part of the agreement, AT&T is becoming the presenting sponsor of 100 Thieves' Valorant esports team A fine choice for them considering the team scored a major championship win during the First Strike North American Finals. As for the renewal, Cloud9 was one of the company's first teams they ever sponsored and they appear to be continuing that deal moving forward. As part of that multi-year renewal (which we also don't have full details on), the Cloud9 White team house will be powered by AT&T Fiber, which will basically assure them that they have a steady internet stream coming to the house while they compete in tournaments during the pandemic.

It's a little interesting to see how these sponsorships will work out in 2021 as we continually wait to see if anything will be taking place in-person this year with vaccines going out across the country. Nothing is set in stone yet for either 100 Thieves or Cloud9 in their respective esports that they have teams in beyond what the next couple of months bring. But in the event that we're able to leave our homes and gather in mass again at arenas and other venues, at least AT&T will have their name on a couple of teams who will most likely be front-and-center as several of those upcoming championship tournaments in the year.