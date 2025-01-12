Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Deoxys, Dual Destiny, pokemon

Attack Deoxys Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Dual Destiny Season

This January, Attack Forme Deoxys returns to Five Star Raids in Pokémon GO. Defeat it as a solo trainer with this Raid Guide.

Article Summary Solo Attack Forme Deoxys in Pokémon GO raids with top counters and strategies.

Explore the Dual Destiny season featuring Tier Five Raids of Galar's finest.

Power up counters like Mega Tyranitar and Shadow Weavile for Deoxys battles.

Catch shiny Deoxys with guaranteed catches; learn to spot 100% IVs.

The December, January, and February seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, continue. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the second month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Palkia, Dialga, Attack Forme Deoxys, and Defense Forme Deoxys, with Shadow Raids featuring Registeel on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids sees the debut of Mega Gallade and the return of Mega Lopunny and Mega Medicham. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Attack Forme Deoxys, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Attack Forme Deoxys Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Attack Forme Deoxys counters as such:

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam

Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Mega Scizor: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Mega Heracross: Struggle Bug, Megahorn

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Attack Forme Deoxys.

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

Dragapult: Astonish Shadow Ball

Incineroar: Snarl, Darkest Lariat

Guzzlord: Snarl, Brutal Swing

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Zarude: Bite, Dark Pulse

Vikavolt: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Genesect: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Attack Forme Deoxys is a rare Tier Five that can be soloed by Pokémon GO players due to its low Defense stats. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Attack Forme Deoxys will have a CP of 1474 in normal weather conditions and 1842 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

