Automation Puzzle Game Kaizen: A Factory Story Announced

Experience an open-ended automation puzzle game as you construct special robots in the 1980s with Kaizen: A Factory Story

Article Summary Discover Kaizen: A Factory Story, an open-ended automation puzzle game from Coincidence Games.

Explore the 1980s as David Sugimoto, navigating factory automation in Japan's booming economy.

Design and build electronics like calculators and arcade cabinets, optimizing production lines.

Enjoy a break with Pachi-Sol, a pachinko-themed solitaire game, showcasing relaxing gameplay.

Indie game developer Coincidence Games and publisher Astra Logical revealed their debut game on the way called Kaizen: A Factory Story. This particular title is an open-ended puzzle automation game, designed by members from the original Zachtronics team. You will help design and build several different kinds of electronics as you optimize the best way you make them after creating them, as you'll also be in charge of the production lines that build items like calculators, toy robots, camcorders, arcade cabinets, and more. Enjoy the trailer and info here as we now wait to learn when the game will be released.

Kaizen: A Factory Story

The year is 1986, and you are David Sugimoto, born and raised in South Bend, Indiana. Thanks to a family friend, you're headed to Japan for your very first job at Matsuzawa Manufacturing. Japan's economy is booming. They're looking for smart, young, motivated business professionals just like you. You're going to go get to live that 80s executive life and jet-set around the globe, right? …Right?

Initially promised a job with the international sales team, you show up at your new job, and it isn't a shiny office. It's one of Matsuzawa's old factories on the outskirts of Tokyo. You're quickly put to work designing automated production lines. Do you have what it takes to survive as a rookie thrust into the fascinating world of factory automation? From the creators of Opus Magnum, SpaceChem, and Infinifactory comes Kaizen: A Factory Story — another masterfully engineered game. Weld, rivet, cut, and drill the optimal design and share your solutions to build the simplest, fastest, and sleekest items in your factory. Export animated GIFs to show them off. But wait! There's more! In case you want to take a break from factory life, you can spend your days playing Pachi-Sol, an exciting new pachinko-themed solitaire game.

