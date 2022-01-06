AVICII Invector: Encore Edition Drops On Quest 2 This Month

Wired Productions announced today the VR hit AVICII Invector: Encore Edition will be coming to Quest 2 later this month. Developed by Hello There Games, this title has done well as it carries on the legacy of Sweedish DJ AVICII, as you become the DJ playing the hits in a stunning visual experience. All music royalties from each copy of the game will be going to the Tim Bergling Foundation, which advocates for the recognition of suicide as a global health emergency. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will release on January 27th.

In loving memory of Swedish DJ Tim Bergling , most famously known by his professional name, AVICII, Hello There Games and Tim's father, Klas Bergling , continue Tim's vision of bringing new ways to experience his music, with AVICII Invector: Encore Edition. Featuring 35 chart topping tracks such as Peace of Mind, Freak and S.O.S, AVICII Invector brings the futuristic rhythm action gameplay into a VR version for Quest 2 which is available to Wishlist now.

"When Tim and I first started talking about Invector, he was actually sent an early prototype VR headset. He was fascinated by the technology and the opportunities it created." Said Oskar Eklund, the CEO of Hello There Games, "Working with Tim's father, Klas, to finish this project has been an emotional process for the whole team. We still grieve for Tim, but we came together knowing this was a project he was very passionate about and hope his fans can continue to celebrate and remember AVICII for the light that he was."

"At Wired, we are all about celebrating the art, music, and developers behind each release. AVICII Invector, in many ways, is our perfect match." Said Leo Zullo, Managing Director, Wired Productions. "Bringing AVICII Invector to VR has been a labour of love, one that will immerse fans and Meta Quest gamers alike in an unforgettable virtual reality experience. An experience which, I hope, will continue to celebrate Tim's music and legacy for years to come."