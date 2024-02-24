Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Azoove, Timeless Toucan

Azoove Will Be Released In Early Access This April

Timeless Toucan confirmed Azoove will arrive on Steam this April in Early Access, with a full release and Switch version coming in 2025.

Article Summary Azoove, a co-op card roguelike game, set for Early Access on Steam in March.

Full PC and Nintendo Switch release of Azoove announced for 2025.

Players must collaborate silently to survive and return a cursed book in Azoove.

Offers unique hero powers, various difficulties, and AI or friend co-op play.

Indie game developer and publisher Timeless Toucan confirmed they will release their new game Azoove on Steam into Early Access in April. In case you haven't seen this game, this is a co-op card roguelike adventure game in which you will work with other players to manage resources and communicate with each other to survive the journey and return a cursed book to the Library. Work with your teammates to create strategies for making it to the Library in time to help seal the evil fiend Ur'gan, or be cursed by him. The Early Access version will be released on April 3, as the full version of the game will arrive on PC and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2015.

Azoove

Return the book to the library together, or face damnation. Collaborate with a partner in an online co-op on a trek to end a calamitous curse, managing health, resources, and mental composure. Face new disasters each day, and the luck of the draw may not be in the pair's favor, but new Opportunities and intelligent collaboration will save the day. Start each day with a hand of numbered cards that grant Action Points. Choose which Opportunity cards to share and play, but beware, as the adventurers cannot communicate with each other – and like the tabletop games that inspired Azoove, this rule should be followed. Make insightful deductions and intuit which Opportunities to share.

Each of the four heroes boasts unique Hero Powers, converting leftover Action Points into helpful boons. Call upon Sage's ability to conjure rations, Oriana's powerful meditation that can add crucial action points, Rin's group healing, and Auri's ability to reduce despair. Use Action Points wisely, as they do not carry over to the next day. Play through multiple difficulties with a friend or practice with an AI partner. Earn points from each playthrough, building up a deck to help with future runs, with multiple difficulty levels available for replay value.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!