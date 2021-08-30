Back to Hogwarts Event Begins Today In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
Wizarding Weekends have been taken out of rotation in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, but we now have a similar event beginning today… kind of. The Back to Hogwarts Event breaks from the structure of Brilliant Events, Adversaries Events, and 1920s Convergences to deliver a basic and interesting event that harkens back to one of the most fun aspects of the Harry Potter novels by J. K. Rowling: the start of a new semester.
Niantic posted the following information over at the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite blog:
Pick out your new school books, pack your cauldron, and put name tags on all your robes. The Calamity is manifesting memories of school supply shopping at Diagon Alley and the first day back at Hogwarts. Celebrate the start of a new term by returning themed Foundables!
From 30 August 11 a.m. PT – 3 September 11 a.m. PT, keep an eye out for the following:
Increased sightings of Hedwig, the Weasley Twins, Hogwarts House Students, Erklings and Pixies.
Increased sightings of the Quill of Acceptance and Book of Admittance.
Increased sightings of Foundables guarded by Dementors.
Special 1km Portkey that rewards the Platform 9 ¾ Sign.
Increased Wizarding XP, Challenge Family XP and Energy Rewards from completing Wizarding Challenges.
We can confirm the tasks and rewards of the Special Assignment for this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event:
Page One of Four
- Use Master Notes 4 Times: 1 Healing Potion
- Free Hedwig and Retrieve 12 Hogwarts Letters: 1 Silver Key
- Cast 15 Great Spells: 6 Snowdrop
- Earn 7000 Wizarding XP: 1 Unicorn Hair
- Rewards: 1 Defense Against the Dark Arts Book, 2 Restricted Section Books, 500 XP, 30 Coins, 25 Spell Energy
Page Two of Four
- Defeat 10 Formidable Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 2 Exstimulo Potion
- Collect 4 Platform 9 3/4 Signs from Portkeys: 6 Ginger Root
- Collect 8 Hogwarts Express Tickets from Erkling or Pixie Oddities: 2 Healing Potions
- Complete 4 Forest Chambers: 1 Tonic for Trace Detection
- Rewards: 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Book, 2 Restricted Section Books, 500 XP, 40 Coins, 25 Spell Energy
Page Three of Four
- Collect 7 Hogwarts Express Engines from Dementor Encounters: 1 Wit-Sharpening Potion
- Collect 13 Chocolate Frog Boxes from the Weasley Twins: 1 Baruffio's Brain Elixir
- Cast 20 Great Expecto Patronum Spells: 2 Strong Exstimulo Potions
- Complete 2 Dark Chambers: 1 Spell Book
- Rewards: 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Book, 3 Restricted Section Books, 500 XP, 50 Coins, 25 Spell Energy
Page Four of Four
- Free the Quill of Acceptance and Book of Admittance 8 times: 1 Potent Exstimulo Potion
- Help Hufflepuff Students 6 times: 1 Spell Book
- Help Ravenclaw Students 6 times: 1 Spell Book
- Help Slytherin Students 6 times: 1 Spell Book
- Help Gryffindor Students 6 times: 1 Spell Book
- Win in Highest Unlocked Chamber 1 time: 1 Spell Book
- Rewards: 1 Wizarding Achievement, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Book, 3 Restricted Section Books, 500 XP, 60 Coins, 30 Spell Energy
To my eye, those are dramatically superior to the rewards Harry Potter: Wizards Unite usually offers. Let's go!