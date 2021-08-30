Back to Hogwarts Event Begins Today In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Wizarding Weekends have been taken out of rotation in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, but we now have a similar event beginning today… kind of. The Back to Hogwarts Event breaks from the structure of Brilliant Events, Adversaries Events, and 1920s Convergences to deliver a basic and interesting event that harkens back to one of the most fun aspects of the Harry Potter novels by J. K. Rowling: the start of a new semester.

Niantic posted the following information over at the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite blog:

Pick out your new school books, pack your cauldron, and put name tags on all your robes. The Calamity is manifesting memories of school supply shopping at Diagon Alley and the first day back at Hogwarts. Celebrate the start of a new term by returning themed Foundables! From 30 August 11 a.m. PT – 3 September 11 a.m. PT, keep an eye out for the following: Increased sightings of Hedwig, the Weasley Twins, Hogwarts House Students, Erklings and Pixies. Increased sightings of the Quill of Acceptance and Book of Admittance. Increased sightings of Foundables guarded by Dementors. Special 1km Portkey that rewards the Platform 9 ¾ Sign. Increased Wizarding XP, Challenge Family XP and Energy Rewards from completing Wizarding Challenges.

We can confirm the tasks and rewards of the Special Assignment for this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event:

Page One of Four

Use Master Notes 4 Times: 1 Healing Potion

Free Hedwig and Retrieve 12 Hogwarts Letters: 1 Silver Key

Cast 15 Great Spells: 6 Snowdrop

Earn 7000 Wizarding XP: 1 Unicorn Hair

Rewards: 1 Defense Against the Dark Arts Book, 2 Restricted Section Books, 500 XP, 30 Coins, 25 Spell Energy

Page Two of Four

Defeat 10 Formidable Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 2 Exstimulo Potion

Collect 4 Platform 9 3/4 Signs from Portkeys: 6 Ginger Root

Collect 8 Hogwarts Express Tickets from Erkling or Pixie Oddities: 2 Healing Potions

Complete 4 Forest Chambers: 1 Tonic for Trace Detection

Rewards: 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Book, 2 Restricted Section Books, 500 XP, 40 Coins, 25 Spell Energy

Page Three of Four

Collect 7 Hogwarts Express Engines from Dementor Encounters: 1 Wit-Sharpening Potion

Collect 13 Chocolate Frog Boxes from the Weasley Twins: 1 Baruffio's Brain Elixir

Cast 20 Great Expecto Patronum Spells: 2 Strong Exstimulo Potions

Complete 2 Dark Chambers: 1 Spell Book

Rewards: 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Book, 3 Restricted Section Books, 500 XP, 50 Coins, 25 Spell Energy

Page Four of Four

Free the Quill of Acceptance and Book of Admittance 8 times: 1 Potent Exstimulo Potion

Help Hufflepuff Students 6 times: 1 Spell Book

Help Ravenclaw Students 6 times: 1 Spell Book

Help Slytherin Students 6 times: 1 Spell Book

Help Gryffindor Students 6 times: 1 Spell Book

Win in Highest Unlocked Chamber 1 time: 1 Spell Book

Rewards: 1 Wizarding Achievement, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Book, 3 Restricted Section Books, 500 XP, 60 Coins, 30 Spell Energy

To my eye, those are dramatically superior to the rewards Harry Potter: Wizards Unite usually offers. Let's go!